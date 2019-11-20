FLORENCE, S.C. — The winners of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Kickin’ Chicken” Wing & Chili festival were honored Wednesday afternoon at the chamber offices.
Chamber staff members presented plaques to winners David Gowdy of Vivid Network Solutions and Jay Phillips of Clayton Homes.
Vivid Network Solutions won the award for best chili. Clayton Homes won the award for best wings.
The festival was held on Oct. 18 in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence.
Sixteen cookers competed in the wing competition and 11 cookers will compete in the chili competition.
2019 was the sixth year that the Florence chamber has held the cook-off festival, which has doubled in attendance over the years to nearly 3,000 people enjoying the local cooking, favorite beverages and music on the streets of downtown Florence.
Everyone attending had the opportunity to be a judge by voting online for the People’s Choice award sponsored by SCNow.com.
This year’s event was made possible by Raines Hospitality and Carolina Bank, along with support from Willcox, Buyck & Williams, Victors Restaurant and South Carolina Federal Credit Union.
