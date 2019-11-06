FLORENCE, S.C. — After a successful 20-year run, the Junior League of Florence is replacing its signature Christmas event, Merry Marketplace, with a golf tournament.
The league’s inaugural golf tournament is being held Friday at Traces Golf Club, 4322 Southborough Road in Florence. Check-in is 11 a.m., and the shotgun start is at noon.
“It will be a Captain’s Choice with an option to purchase mulligans (Limit of 4 per team),” said Brittni Welsh, golf committee member and VP fund development.
A four-person team participation fee is $240. There will be a catered meal sponsored by Quincy’s Family Steakhouse of Florence at the completion of the tournament.
“We already have 15 teams signed up,” said Jill Wilkes, co-chair of the golf tournament.
There is a limit of 30 teams. All teams must be registered before the event.
Welsh said golf teams can sign up until the day before the event.
Junior League President Emily Crayton said the inaugural committee is doing a wonderful job with the first golf tournament. She said the challenge is getting the word out to the public. She said the Merry Marketplace ran smoothly because for so many years it was held at the same time, and people had come to expect it and plan for it.
Crayton said it was a very difficult decision to stop hosting the Merry Marketplace.
She said the group announced last year that 2018 would be the last.
Crayton said those types of event are faltering because so many people are purchasing their Christmas gifts online.
“It was getting harder to find vendors with handcrafted items,” Crayton said. “It was really sad to see it go. I like to get out and shop.”
She said the Junior League needed to transition to an event that had a future.
“The Merry Marketplace didn’t seem to have a future,” she said. “Overall, it has been a successful fundraiser.”
She said it was a lot of work.
“It took thousands of hours of planning,” Crayton said.
“It took the whole year to plan,” Welsh said.
The Florence Junior League is considered a small group with about 50 active members.
Crayton said she put in more than 100 hours toward the three-day event. She said most of the members now have full-time jobs. When the Junior League started the Merry Marketplace, she said, many of the members didn’t work or didn’t work full time. Now, she said, some of their members have to take off from work to help with the event.
She said the board made the decision to form a new committee to research options for another fundraiser. They came up with the golf tournament. Crayton and the committee are excited about this new event.
Other projects of the Junior League include the Lucky Shamrock Festival in downtown Florence, Touch-a-Truck (children’s event) at the Darlington Raceway and the Little Black Dress Initiative. Crayton said participants in the Little Black Dress Initiative commit to wearing the same black dress for five days to raise awareness of how poverty limits a person’s resources and how they don’t always have options.
The Junior League has contributed to some major projects in recent years with the proceeds from its events.
Crayton said the Junior League is finishing up on the last of a five-year commitment to the Children’s Museum of the Pee Dee. The Junior League has given $25,000 to the museum.
The group also gave $100,000 to the ScienceSouth and to the Boys & Girls Club of Florence, along with $75,000 to Habitat for Humanity.
Crayton said they recently formed a partnership with Savannah Grove Elementary School. She said the Junior League likes to focus on children. They donated school supplies to Savannah Grove and donated books to the school library. Members have also read to the children at school.
“We are working on a coat drive,” she said.
Wilkes said they have worked with the Foster Care Clothing Closet, a nonprofit in the area, to provide a Christmas party for foster children. She said it is especially heartwarming when children from one family that have been separated in foster care can come together for Christmas.
Welsh said Sleep in Heavenly Peace is another organization the Junior League has helped. The Junior League has contributed $2,500 to build 20 beds to be delivered to children who do not have their own bed.
“We also provide the bedding,” she said.
Welsh said a bed is sometimes what keeps a child from having to go into foster care.
Welsh said a bed will be set up at the golf tournament.
Any woman 21 years of age living in the Pee Dee can become a member of the Junior League of Florence.
The organization has two membership socials in the summer. Most members are by referrals. There is an application process.
To sign up for the golf tournament, visit juniorleagueflorence@gmail.com and include JLF Golf Tournament in the memo line. For more information, call 843-319-1444 or 803-622-2070.
Sponsors for the golf tournament are Wilkes Trucking, The Pharmacy. R. E. Goodson Construction Company, Aiken, Bridges, Elliott, Tyler & Saleeby, P.A., Priority Physical Therapy, Quincy’s, M&M Printing and Graphics, Pee Dee Food Services, Pepsi, Dr. Eric Coughlin, Barfield’s Roofing, 4M Iron LLC, Conway Medical Center, Professional Nursing Services, LLC, Katie Daniels Arborne Independent Consultant, Dr. Jeniqua Duncan, Low Country Pharmacy, Four Giving Hearts, Inc., Grace Medical Transport, Dilmar Oil and Cornerstone Primary Care.
