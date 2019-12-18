HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It was always the goal for Dr. Daniel Conner and Shelly M. Conner, MSN, APRN, FNP, to work together.
The husband and wife duo are originally from Pennsylvania but wanted an opportunity to work for the same organization in a community health center setting.
Daniel Conner said that the two began looking at medically underserved populations across the nation and stumbled upon CareSouth Carolina.
“Shelly went to nurse practitioner school with the intention of us working together,” he said. “We wanted to do rural, underserved care and narrowed it down to the South. It was important to us to be with an organization that cared about the patient and allowed them access to care that they may not have otherwise.”
The two were married in 2000 and celebrated their 19th anniversary together this October. Dan worked three jobs while Shelly attended nursing school. After she graduated, Shelly worked while Dan went back to school to earn his doctoral degree.
“One of the main reasons we want to work with patients that are underinsured or uninsured is because we were those patients,” Daniel Connor said. “We grew up lower class and had trouble getting ends to meet. We know what it’s like. At an early age, I had surgeries for my spine, and my family couldn’t afford to pay. I experienced what it’s like to receive care even when we couldn’t afford it, and that’s what we want to be able to offer to people.”
The two will work in CareSouth Carolina’s Hartsville Suite A office. Shelly Connor said one of the benefits of working with her husband is the opportunity to brainstorm together.
“We share things with one another, bounce ideas and ask each other questions,” she said. “We both have qualities and strengths that we bring to the table.”
Daniel Conner received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He also completed a residency as a family physician at Williamsport Family Medicine Residency program in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Before electing to go back to school, Conner worked as a paramedic.
“I like being in a position to make a difference,” he said. “In this job, you get to talk to people and help them to the best of your ability. This job is unique in that respect and getting to make that difference is the most satisfying aspect.”
Shelly Conner received her Master of Science in nursing from West Virginia University. Before coming to CareSouth Carolina, she worked as a nurse practitioner for UPMC Susquehanna in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, and Family Medical Clinic of Jane Lew in Jane Lew, West Virginia. She also worked as a registered nurse (RN) for several organizations.
“I enjoy the connection with patients,” Shelly Connor said. “You build a rapport with them, and it means a lot to be able to build that trust where they feel comfortable telling you things that they wouldn’t tell others. You’re able to take that information and come up with the best plan possible to help them.”
Outside of work, the Conners have two border collies, enjoy camping and being outdoors.
To schedule an appointment with one of the Conners, call 843-332-3422.
CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.
Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans’ choice provider.
