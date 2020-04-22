FLORENCE, S.C. — HopeHealth’s clinical team received lunch on March 14 when Chad Ham, Zaxby’s vice president of operations, delivered meals to the medical plaza on North Irby Street.
“A huge thank you to Chad Ham and Raymond Kennedy, a HopeHealth staff nurse, for organizing this delivery,” said Scherrie Cogdill, director of development for the organization. “Our clinical team is working hard to ensure the well-being of our patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. We appreciate the Florence Zaxby’s for their recognition of these efforts and this generous donation.”
The local franchise has locations in Florence, Myrtle Beach, Conway, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Hartsville.
HopeHealth is one of 23 federally qualified health centers in South Carolina. In 2019, it provided care for over 50,000 patients in Florence, Williamsburg, Clarendon and Orangeburg counties. Community health centers like HopeHealth serve as health care homes for 1 in 15 Americans.
