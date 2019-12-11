FLORENCE, S.C. —
Chairs in memory of fallen Florence law enforcement officers were presented on Dec. 2 to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence City Police Department in a private ceremony at the Florence County Judicial Center.
The Chairs were presented by Tommy Capell, the executive director of Saving A Hero’s Place Inc., to memorialize the line of duty deaths of Florence Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner.
Carraway and Turner died as a result of an ambush on law enfocement officers on Oct. 3, 2018.
On behalf of the Florence Police Department, the chair in memory of Carraway was received by Allison Carraway, the widow of Sgt. Carraway; Rashad Carraway; Chief Allen Heidler and others.
The chair will be on display the Florence Police Department Investigative Division.
On behalf of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the chair in memory of Turner was received by Sheriff William C. Barnes; Katie Godwin, the mother of Investigator Turner and others.
The chair will be placed in the Investigative Division at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in Effingham.
