FLORENCE, S.C. — The second Swamp Fox Highland Games and Celtic Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Columns Plantation on Rankin Road in Florence.
Those looking for a full day of family fun and adventure can immerse themselves into Scottish/Celtic culture, as the festival offers everything from athletes performing feats of strength and endurance in the style of European Highland competition to live ancestral music including bagpipes and Celtic drums.
Also featured will be a traditional blacksmith, a historian sharing tales of both Scottish and Celtic lore and demonstrations by Gypsy Vanner horses from Footloose Farms and border collies who will be herding sheep and (it’s rumored) ducks!
Proceeds from the festival will benefit Heaven’s Hope Inc.
“The typical Highland Games athlete is an average Joe during the week but are serious jocks on weekends,” said Rachel Lee, a Heaven’s Hope board member. “While most are amateurs and compete for the love of the sport, some are professional and earn money from sponsorships, endorsements and prizes.”
The games are the brainchild of Eric Jenkins, a fellow Heaven’s Hope board member and Highland Games competitor, Lee said.
Food and drink vendors will be on site to provide customary fare, including fish and chips, Scottish eggs, haggis and, for the less adventurous palate, barbecue.
The field will be separated into different clans, with each adorning its own tent with family tartans, Lee said. The clans will engage in their own distinct forms of celebrating the culture with food, dress and habits familiar to their own region. Vendors will sell genuine Celtic gifts, clothing and souvenirs.
The Kid’s Glen will feature similar attractions for children but on a somewhat milder level. They’ll be able to “battle” knights. They can learn junior versions of the games (instead of a caber toss, there will be a PVC pipe toss), and they can meet a unicorn. It’s actually a therapy horse provided by Bethlehem Stables that will be adorned with pink hooves, glitter in her mane and, naturally, a telltale horn protruding from her forehead.
Heaven’s Hope is a nonprofit organization designed to pioneer and open the first home for medically fragile children in South Carolina.
Children with mobility problems are admitted free to the Highland Game, but there is a catch: They must submit a piece of their own original artwork to Heaven’s Hope. It can be playdough, a soap carving, a painting or a paper airplane. It must be an original piece, and then they and their family will be admitted for free. Reach out to specialkidsshg@gmail.com for more information.
Visit swampfoxgames.com for ticket information, schedules of events and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.