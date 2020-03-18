FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation’s Dancing For Our Future Stars kicked off on Jan. 9 with a pairing party to announce dance couples, and practices now are winding down.
Voting is now open to the public, and people can vote for their favorite couples for $10 per vote. Dancers will compete at 7 p.m. on March 26, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
One of the 12 “celebrity dancers” is Greg Johnson, athletic director at West Florence High School. Johnson’s partner is Alexis McDonald. Johnson and McDonald will be performing a swing/jive to “Shake a Tail Feather” by The Blues Brothers.
Johnson recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing For Our Future Stars?
A: I was nervous at first. It’s not that I minded doing it. My first thought was like, “Man, this is going to take a lot of time.” But it’s also fun. It’s not a burden every week, but it is time consuming for sure.
Q: Why is it important to support The School Foundation?
A: Because The School Foundation supports us. Everything we do in athletics is a microcosm for what we do in the school. Anybody that’s willing to do what people like [foundation director] Debbie Hyler and the rest of the foundation have done, if they’re willing to support us this is the least we can do from the school perspective to kind of give back. I think that’s important.
Q: What is the most exciting part of preparing for the competition up to this point?
A: Alexis McDonald’s energy. She keeps me on my toes. The reason I like Alexis so much is she treats me the way we treat our athletes. There’s a lot of demand, but there’s a lot of support, too. I think that’s neat — the same thing from Ms. Burnadene. What they’ve done for us is outstanding, and so I feel like if they’re giving their time, I think that’s a huge sacrifice, and I think we need to treat it as such.
Q: Do you have a background in dance?
A: No, I don’t have a background in dance at all. I did take social dance at Coastal Carolina as a way to mingle with people.
Q: What are some of your pastimes when you’re not dancing?
A: I like to play with my kids, I like college football, and I kind of like to dive into TV series, like attack it in like two weeks and knock it out. I guess you’d call that binge watching. I like to play golf.”
Q: What is your biggest fear with the competition?
A: Don’t drop Alexis on her head. That’s my biggest fear. I will say the thought has crossed my mind of tripping and breaking my ankle in the first 10 seconds of the dance, because Alexis is going to make me finish no matter what injury I have. I definitely don’t want to trip and fall and embarrass the school.
Q: How have your co-workers or students responded to your dancing?
A: The workers think it’s very funny that I’m the representative for Florence One Schools. The athletic world is macho, so they make fun of my tights that I wear, because I have knee burns, or Marley burns (from the Marley floor in the studio). They make fun of my videos that we have to study during the week.
Q. Are you competitive at all?
A: More so than anyone you know. I very much want to win. … I just feel like if we’re going to put this much time into it, we might as well try to win.
Q: Do you think you’ll keep dancing after this?
A: It’s interesting. My wife is probably not the biggest dance fan. We don’t go out socially dancing. Probably not, but I would support The School Foundation in the future if they needed my help. I’d love to help in some way.
