FLORENCE
The Florence Golden K Kiwanis Club recently donated $500 each to seven Florence One Schools elementary schools for a total donation of $3,500. These schools will use the funds to support a variety of needs and programs. Briggs, Greenwood and Delmae will use the funds to purchase books for students to take home and keep. The club has a long partnership with each of these seven schools as part of the Kiwanis Terrific Kids and Reading is Fundamental programs. The Golden K meets Tuesday mornings at Venus Restaurant.
