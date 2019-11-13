Florence Golden K Kiwanis Club

Principals from Dewey L. Carter, Wallace Gregg, Savannah Grove and Henry L. Timrod elementary schools in the Florence One Schools district pose with members of the Florence Golden K Kiwanis Club.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/

FLORENCE

The Florence Golden K Kiwanis Club recently donated $500 each to seven Florence One Schools elementary schools for a total donation of $3,500. These schools will use the funds to support a variety of needs and programs. Briggs, Greenwood and Delmae will use the funds to purchase books for students to take home and keep. The club has a long partnership with each of these seven schools as part of the Kiwanis Terrific Kids and Reading is Fundamental programs. The Golden K meets Tuesday mornings at Venus Restaurant.

