HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville Museum has announced its second Darkside Tour through downtown Hartsville. And it is sure to set the tone for a “spooktacular” Halloween.
The tour dates are Friday, Saturday and Tuesday as well as Oct. 30-31. There will be two tours each night, starting at 7 and 9. The tour begins at the Hart Cottage on East Home Avenue. Destinations on the tour include First Baptist Chapel and graveyard, Center Theater and the Arcade Hotel (SPC Credit), with a walk around Black Creek Arts Center. The tours will end at the Hartsville Museum.
Discover little-known secrets from Hartsville’s past. Visit a part of the museum guests are not invited to enter.
The tour will take you back in time to when the Cold War was at its zenith. See artifacts from that era.
“The tour was a huge success last year,” said Andrea Steen, museum manager and coordinator of this year’s event. “We have had a lot of people inquire about its return.”
New this year will the addition of tour guide James Daniel “J.D.” Chaplin.
“A local farmer, J.D. is a naturally gifted speaker,” Steen said. “He knows how to tell a story.”
She said there will also be a few new props to add to the frightful experience.
Darkside T-shirts are still available in the museum gift shop.
Space is limited to 15 guests per tour. The walking tour takes about 90 minutes. Participants must be able to walk up and down stairs in limited lighting situations. This tour is suitable for ages 12 and older.
The fee is $20 per person. Tickets are available online at www.hartsvillemuseum.org or at the Hartsville Museum.
Parking will be available at First Baptist and at the Hartsville Museum.
For additional information, call 843-383-3005.
