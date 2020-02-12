DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School held its annual Gala and Auction on Feb. 1on the school’s campus.
More than 200 guests came, many of them dressed in the gala’s theme, Hot Havana Nights.
The silent and live auctions, along with sponsorships and ticket sales, raised more than $90,000 for the school.
Chrissy Monaco, the school’s drama teacher, made a special presentation to promote and support the school’s drama and fine arts department.
“We are thrilled with the tremendous support we received from our community as well as businesses in the Pee Dee,” Headmaster Ed Hoffman said. “This is an exciting time of growth for Trinity-Byrnes, as we have a record enrollment with over 300 students.
“The proceeds from tonight will allow us to continue to offer an extraordinary education and financial assistance to our diverse student body.”
