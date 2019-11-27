NICHOLS, S.C. — “One day I will do something for you,” is a saying Melissa Ford remembers from her mother-in-law, Louise Ford. That something was taking home first place in a cake contest at the 150th South Carolina State Fair last month.
“I was ecstatic because it was my first time entering a contest,” Ford said. “My pound cake recipe was from my mother-in-law, who has now passed away.”
Ford, the owner and professional groomer of Lucky Dog Grooming Salon on 118 Harlee St. in Marion, participated in the home and craft exhibits and demonstration that featured baked goods, canned goods, quilts and more from competitors around the state.
Ford also submitted a chocolate cake for judging. However, it’s the pound cake that earned her a blue ribbon and cash prize. She learned of the victory on what she calls a simple cake recipe one week before her mother-in-law’s birthday.
“I know she would have been proud,” Ford said.
Ford, a resident of Nichols, said the pound cake is enjoyed by family and friends often.
“My husband and I have been married 16 years,” she said. “Family loves. Friends love it and I have people buy it from me during the holidays.”
Ford plans to enter the contest again next year.
