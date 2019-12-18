FLORENCE, S.C.
On Dec. 10, Florence’s First Presbyterian Church did what it has done for longer than anyone can remember — marked Christmas with a Living Nativity.
“My daughter is 16 and her picture was on the front page of the paper Christmas Day,” said Amy Williams, one of the church’s covenant partners who works with the Angel Choir, during a rehearsal Sunday in front of the church.
This year the church’s Angel Choir — 5-year-olds — will provide the story’s chorus and music accompaniment.
The church’s sixth-graders will act out the story as it was told in the Gospel of Luke.
“It’s pretty much the same script we’ve been using for several years, and it’s pretty much straight out of Luke,” Mike Lavespere said on Dec. 8 as he worked on the sound system that was used for the Angel Choir — a first for the event.
“I’ve been doing it for 25 years,” Lavespere said.
The sixth-graders also carried more of the weight in this year’s production.
“We used to just have a narrator and the children didn’t talk,” he said.
Another feature of the event is live animals, something that continued this year with live sheep — at least.
As for how long it has been going on, Lavespere said he can remember a cast member from times past who has now died.
He also cited the couple of Mary and Joseph who went on to become a couple throughout life when they married.
“The original cast is starting to move into old folks homes,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.