FLORENCE, S.C. — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florence Humane Society needs assistance.
“Our donations are almost nonexistent since the pandemic,” said Jayne Boswell, president of the Florence Area Humane Society.
She said the organization is grateful for all donations at this time.
One organization that is providing help is the Florence Pickleball Club (FPC).
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted individuals, families, businesses and even our animals,” Boswell said. “(The) loss of jobs has left people and animals without basic resources, including food. We are grateful for the assistance that the FPC has provided for our community. They inspire us all with their acts of compassion.”
Boswell said most mornings the slap of pickleball paddles and tennis-like matches fill the smaller-size courts at Timrod Park, but it is the “super-size” hearts of pickleball players and their compassion for the Florence community that far surpass any competitive spirt.
The Florence Pickleball Club is a registered 501©(3) group. The club was originally formed in 2015. Before social distancing and isolation, the club played at several locations in town, including Timrod Park, Pearl Moore Center and the Barnes Street Activity Center at specified times during the week, said Buddy Dawkins, tournament director. He said right now they are playing at Timrod Park.
FPC has 100 to 115 members.
“FPC has an ongoing community outreach and service mindset,” Dawkins said. “We have been supported by many local businesses, and we love to help our community. The need for support has never been greater in the Pee Dee area. People remember to help people but often our furry friends go lacking. FPC was making monetary donations to several groups when we heard that the Florence Area Humane Society was really hurting from lack support. FPC canvassed our members on three occasions, and we raised a total of $730. If all our local service organizations would step up in a like manner, what a difference it would make.”
The Florence Pickleball Club has an ongoing community outreach program called “Play Hard, Give Back” and is committed to making a difference in the lives of people and animals in the Florence area needing financial assistance, Boswell said.
She said the Humane Society appreciates the club’s donations, which couldn’t come at a better time.
“Kitten season is in full force, and we are struggling to provide kitten food and cover the cost of vet care,” Boswell said. “So many animals come to us that need medical help, whether due to sickness or injuries. Many of the kittens will not survive without vet care and life-saving medications.”
Boswell said donations of kitten food (wet, dry, milk replacement) is greatly needed, and the FPC’s donations will help provide these services.
“Actually all food is needed,” she said. “Also monetary donations help us to provide needed vet care.”
“We see needs in our community, and we have to do what we can to meet them,” said Dickie Sansbury, FPC member. “We are all about helping one another, especially in these tough times.”
FPC has yearly drives to help support the Salvation Army and Help-4-Kids.
“Our 2018 Help-4-Kids drive generated 4,300 meals for children in Florence and Dillion counties,” Dawkins said. “During this pandemic, we have made donations to Chesterfield Baptist Church Food Pantry, Lighthouse Ministries, Help-4-Kids, Whosoever Church Food Ministry and the three to the Humane Society. FPC has found it easier to make monetary donations and let these groups do their own purchasing. Many groups have special rate(s) with stores or wholesale stores and they can get more bang for their bucks.”
To raise funds, Dawkins said, they ask their membership for donations and have pickleball tournaments.
“As for our yearly drives, we ring the Salvation Army bells on a Saturday and set up at a grocery store to get local food/money from grocery shoppers,” Dawkins said.
The Florence Area Humane Society is a nonprofit volunteer-based organization that takes in unwanted and neglected animals from the Florence community and seeks loving homes. The Humane Society is entirely dependent on donations to support its mission of care.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Florence has limited intake at the animal shelter, Boswell said. She said the Florence Area Humane Society continues to receive calls for animals that need help.
“There is definitely an increase in the numbers of animals being ‘dumped,’” Boswell said. “There are also large numbers of kittens, often without mothers, that need help. Between rescue groups and individual/families, we have seen an increase in adoptions. However, the number of kittens at the shelter (40+) is still in need of homes, especially foster homes. “
For information concerning the Florence Area Humane Society, contact Letmehelpfahs@gmail.com.
