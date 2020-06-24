FLORENCE, S.C. — Jay Shepard, a founding member of the NYC rock band “Shepard the Breeze,” grew up in Florence, graduating from West Florence High School in 2000. Shepard has been a musician most of his life.
He plays guitar, piano, sings and composes music for his band as well as for TV. Shepard performs in Broadway’s hit musical “Rock of Ages” and has recorded and performed with Grammy winners and members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
During high school, Shepard played with a band called “Lost Liquid” that performed at Apple Annie’s, Club 231 and other clubs in the Florence area at the time.
All of the members of Lost Liquid moved to Charleston after high school and continued to perform. Shepard was attending the College of Charleston as an economics major, but he was certain that his career path was as a musician. He said economics was a backup plan just in case something happened to prevent him from performing.
While at College of Charleston, Shepard said, he played six gigs a week with his band Mighty Bofucious and Mixed Company to save money for the “big move.”
After graduating from the College of Charleston, Shepard made his way to the Big Apple and took any gig he could get at first to become known for his musical talent. He eventually made friends with four very talented musicians that now make up Shepard the Breeze. Along with Shepard, band members are Chris “the Breeze” Barczynski of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on guitar and vocals, who co-wrote their first album with Shepard; Adam James of the Bronx, New York, on bass guitar and vocals; Georgios Pesios of Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, on guitar and vocals; and Michael Ostuni of Thomaston, Connecticut, on drums and vocals.
“Everything came to a screeching halt,” Shepard said in a telephone interview from Florence, where he was visiting family. The band was preparing for its fourth single to be released at the end of May, and now that date has been pushed back to June 19 due to the pandemic.
Shepard the Breeze was on the rise before COVID-19 brought New York City to a standstill, and Jay left New York on March 13. He headed south to be with family, making a stop at North Myrtle Beach before coming to Florence.
Shepard said the band members have known each other for years. They formed Shepard the Breeze in October 2018 and immediately found themselves on a tour in Iceland, even giving one special performance for the Swedish Ambassador in his home.
Shepard said having an international tour from the beginning gave the group a lot of momentum.
“It lit a fire under us,” he said.
Shepard doesn’t want the COVID-19 pandemic to stop that momentum. Aside from the loss of income, Shepard said, it is the loss of momentum that would set their career back most.
“We are doing everything we can to stay positive, Shepard said. “I travel with three guitars and studio equipment so even though the band members are not together, we are still writing and working on new songs.”
“We are looking for the next thing in lieu of shows, like live streaming,” Shepard said. “We are trying to stay productive and keep ours and our fans’ spirits high. We have written an entire new album while in quarantine.”
In addition to their full-length debut LP, the group has four singles to their credit. Their singles are “Madmen,” “Giver,” “Rewind the Night” and the soon-to-be-released “Shine.”
The self-titled debut album was described in Relix Magazine, March 2019 as “… diverse and showcases a rich songwriting depth — from the rootsy ‘Set Your Sights’ to the classic psychedelic rock ‘n’ rollers “Love Like A Woman” and “Girl.” They stand apart from their peers with their energetic live performances, lush vocal harmonies and raw guitar solos.”
Shepard describes their upcoming single “Shine” as having a “Southern front porch, boot-stomping vibe” to it. Shepard said it is their energy on stage, their mastery of their instruments, and their friendship off stage that sets them apart.
“We are definitely a rock ‘n’ roll band,” Shepard said. “We are five different guys coming from five different places that influence our music.” That is what makes it unique, but Shepard said he definitely brings the Southern flair to their music.
He said the group has a strong following, and they are trying to find ways to continue to providing music for their fans during COVID-19.
The group has been working remotely and has done some fun songs in a series called “coronajams” that has been widely accepted and can be viewed on their YouTube page.
Shepard said he doesn’t think they will be able to perform a concert in New York before 2021. He said live stream will be the way to keep performing.
Shepard said he hopes to bring the group to South Carolina sometime in the future.
He said friends from high school in Florence still keep in touch and keep up with his career. And he brought along a few vinyl albums for some who wanted them hand delivered.
While being able to make a living in music in one of the most expensive cities in the world is no easy task, Shepard has done just that.
Not only is he a member of Shepard the Breeze, he has done recording sessions with the likes of Grammy winner Mark Hudson (Aerosmith, Ringo Starr), Badfinger, Denny Laine and Steve Holley from Wings, Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Ozzy Osbourne, Rod Stewart), Earl Slick (David Bowie, John Lennon) and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Gene Cornish from the Young Rascals.
Before the city was closed down due to the COVID-19 and the implementation of social distancing, Shepard was also performing in the Broadway hit musical “Rock of Ages.” He had the role of Guitar 2. He was part of the set and remained on stage the entire production, had a little choreography, one speaking line and played guitar.
“It was a really fun part for a rock ‘n’ roll guitar player,” Shepard said.
“Shepard the Breeze would like to raise awareness of our music,” Shepard said.
Sign up to their mailing list on their website to keep informed about their new releases. Visit their website at shepardthebreeze.com. You can access all of their music and related social media sites from there.
Connect with Shepard the Breeze through their website, Facebook, Spotify, Instagram, and Twitter.
