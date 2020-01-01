221A0029.JPG

The annual Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Chairman's Holiday Reception was held Tuesday evening at the chamber offices in downtown Florence. From left are Mike Reichenbach, Florence City Councilwomen Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Florence City Manager Drew Griffin and Chamber President Ken Jackson.

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Holiday Reception was held on Dec. 17 at the Chamber offices in downtown Florence. The reception featured remarks by incoming Chairman Ken Jackson and a welcome by Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore.

