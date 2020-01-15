FLORENCE, S.C. — Born at 3:14 a.m., Za’Niyah Conley was the first baby to arrive in 2020 at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
Za’Niyah is the daughter of Monesha Cade. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth.
She has one sibling, Zadence Conley, who is 14 months old.
“I am excited,” Cade said as she cradled her little girl in her arms.
Cade said she arrived at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center at approximately 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to await her baby’s arrival. At the time, she said, it never occurred to her that she might have the hospital’s New Year baby.
She knew in advance that her second child would be a girl. She said her daughter is already a good baby and sleeps a lot.
Cade, a former basketball player at South Florence High School, said she hopes her daughter will one day play sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.