FLORENCE, S.C. — Laura Floyd and Patricia Velicky have been faculty emeritus at Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Floyd and Velicky will be will be honored at the FDTC annual College Award Celebration in February.
The two retired instructors were nominated by their colleagues on the FDTC Faculty Senate. Floyd and Velicky will serve as ambassadors of the college.
“The faculty emeritus designation was recommended by the Faculty Senate and approved by the president to recognize faculty members who have demonstrated excellence in their disciplines and commitment to FDTC,” said Marc David, vice president of academic affairs. “In my view, this is one of the most honorable recognitions a faculty member can receive because it represents a lifetime of service!”
The faculty emeritus winners will join retired instructor of philosophy Andrew Kampiziones, who was named the first ever faculty emeritus for the college in 2018.
“The title of faculty emeritus is only given to our best instructors and I can’t think of anyone more deserving than Laura Floyd and Pat Velicky,” said Winfield Brown, Faculty Senate president.
Floyd, who is a Lake City native, retired in 2012 as an instructor of English; however, she still helps lead special projects at the college. Floyd has continued to work with the South Carolina Advanced Technological Education Center of Excellence at FDTC. She also wrote and edited the college’s 50th-anniversary book.
Prior to becoming an instructor in the English and Humanities Department, Floyd was a librarian.
English Instructor Alan Trusky nominated Floyd to receive the honor.
“Students loved and still love working with her,” Trusky said in his nomination letter.
Velicky is a U.S. Air Force veteran and will retire officially at the end of the year after teaching for 21 years at FDTC.
During her time at the college, Velicky has held several leadership roles at the college, including curriculum developer, lead teacher for the FDTC Math Hub and coordinator of the annual Technical Math Contest.
Velicky has also won the South Carolina Governor’s Distinguished Professor award and the Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year in 2005 for FDTC.
Math Instructor Bob Indrihovic nominated Velicky to receive the faculty emeritus honor.
“Pat is the backbone of the Math Department working 60 hours a week, registering and advising students and cheerfully doing many tasks outside our department,” Indrihovic said.
