Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.40 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 19.2 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. &&