Ballet Classes: Online at South Carolina Dance Theatre (SCDanceTheatre) on Facebook. Free ballet classes with Miss Rosemary are available. Classes are 30 to 40 minutes.
Darlington County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at darlington-lib.org.
Florence County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at florencelibrary.org.
Online Workouts: Online at Florence Family YMCA (florenceymca) on Facebook. Workout videos of varying difficulty levels will be posted.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Florence County Summer Reading: Today to Friday for the Florence County Library System. The 2020 theme, “Imagine Your Story!”, encourages children and teens to discover the world and other cultures through reading. Children who complete their allotted reading time by July 10 will be eligible for a summer reading prize (while supplies last). Other events will include a Bingo Challenge, take and make crafts, and virtual programs. This program is open to preschoolers through young adults. To register, visit your local library for a physical packet or visit florencelibsc.readsquared.com. For more information, including print-outs of the Bingo Challenge Cards, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Peach Festival: Today to Saturday at McLeod Farms (mcleodfarms) on Facebook. The farm will be posting special peach prices, a family recipe contest, a live stream with Doug McCormick, insights about peach picking, a summer kids craft, and more. A full schedule will be posted to Facebook.
Live EventsLive events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Florence Center Carnival: 5 to 10 p.m. today to Friday and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Florence Civic Center, 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence. Enjoy family fun including rides, games, a petting zoo, pony rides, and food. Enhanced social distancing and safety measures will be in place. Admission is $3 at the gate; kids 36” and under are free. Unlimited ride wristbands ($20 Monday to Thursday and $25 Friday to Sunday) and individual ride tickets will be available at the gate. Rain or shine event; no refunds. For more information, visit florencecenter.com.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Family Day at Home: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants can drive through at the museum to pick up a free family day home kit with supplies and written instructions to access online video tutorials. For more information, visit flocomuseum.org.
Run for the Heroes: Packet pickup 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, event time 7:30 a.m. July 11 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 2636 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence. This 5K and 10K race and 1-mile honor walk is meant to honor the men and women who have given their lives to preserve the freedom of our country. Admission is $40 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K, $15 for an individual honor walk and $30 for a family honor walk. Military discounts are available. Proceeds will benefit St. Anthony School and the American Red Cross. For more information or to register, visit runfortheheroes5k10kfunwalk.itsyourrace.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of East Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Pickleball Club: 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday to Friday at 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Green Acres Stompin’ Ground, 2101 N. Williston Road, Florence. Participants can come out to learn new dances. Registration is $5.
