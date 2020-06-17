Virtual EventsBallet Classes: Online at South Carolina Dance Theatre (SCDanceTheatre) on Facebook. Free ballet classes with Miss Rosemary are available. Classes are 30 to 40 minutes.
Darlington County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at darlington-lib.org.
Florence County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at florencelibrary.org.
Online Workouts: Online at Florence Family YMCA (florenceymca) on Facebook. Workout videos of varying difficulty levels will be posted.
Florence County Summer Reading: Today through July 10 for the Florence County Library System. The 2020 theme, “Imagine Your Story!”, encourages children and teens to discover the world and other cultures through reading. Children who complete their allotted reading time by July 10 will be eligible for a summer reading prize (while supplies last). Other events will include a BINGO Challenge, take and make crafts, and virtual programs. This program is open to preschoolers through young adults. To register, visit your local library for a physical packet or visit florencelibsc.readsquared.com. For more information, including print-outs of the Bingo Challenge Cards, visit florencelibrary.org.
Idea to Plan: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday with Francis Marion University. This session will walk through the steps of developing a business plan. For more information or to register, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
FLT Annual Awards Night: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Florence Little Theatre (FlorenceLittleTheatre) on Facebook. The theater will celebrate a 2019 to 2020 season and introduce the 2020 to 2021 season.
Live Events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Men’s Sock Giveaway: 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Greater Lake City Community Resource, 410 W. Main St., Lake City. Greater Lake City fathers, and those serving in similar capacities, will receive free socks in celebration of Father’s Day. A drive-through method will be used for distribution. For more information, visit lccommunityoutreach.org.
The Blood Connection Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at 152 E. Main St., Lake City. Donors must be in good health, at least 17 years old (or 16 years old with parental consent), and weigh at least 110 pounds for whole blood donation. For more information or to pre-register, visit thebloodconnection.org.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Track Laps: 1 to 4 pm. Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Fans will have the chance to drive three laps around the track in their personal cars per donation. Participants must be 21 or older and have a valid state-issued driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. Donations are $30 per car and include two tickets to the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on September 5. Proceeds will benefit the VFW’s Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship. For more information including safety rules, visit darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.
Savannah Grove Community Clean Up: 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 2912 Alligator Road, Effingham. The community is invited to attend.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
