Virtual EventsBallet Classes: Online at South Carolina Dance Theatre (SCDanceTheatre) on Facebook. Free ballet classes with Miss Rosemary are available. Classes are 30 to 40 minutes.
Darlington County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at darlington-lib.org.
Florence County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at florencelibrary.org.
Online Workouts: Online at Florence Family YMCA (florenceymca) on Facebook. Workout videos of varying difficulty levels will be posted.
Farrah Turner Foundation 5K: June 13 for the Farrah Tuner Foundation. Participants will walk or run 3 miles in memory of Officer Farah Turner. Wear yellow and share a picture to social media with the hashtag #FlyWithFarrah. Pictures and posts will be shared on the foundation’s Facebook page. Registration is $35. Those who registered in time to receive packets will receive thepackets by mail. Proceeds will benefit the Farrah Turner Foundation. For more information or to register, visit farrahtunerfoundation.itsyourrace.com.
Live EventsLive events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Garden Open: It’s Summertime: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Perennials will be in full bloom. Flowers will also be sold. Viewing of the garden is by self-guided walking tours, so dress accordingly. Admission is one canned food item. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Classic Auto Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2221 W. Bobo Newsom Highway, Hartsville. This event will include Kona Ice, gospel music, food, youth fundraisers, raffle and auto show awards. For more information, visit facebook.com/peedeefcacarshow.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of East Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Downtown Roll: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday starting at First Presbyterian Church, 700 Park Ave., Florence. This will be a 3-mile family ride with a touch-free water obstacle course and free lunch. Social distancing will be practiced; helmets are encouraged. Donations will be collected to benefit Helping Florence Flourish projects. For more information, visit facebook.com/DownTownRoll.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.