Virtual EventsBallet Classes: Online at South Carolina Dance Theatre (SCDanceTheatre) on Facebook. Free ballet classes with Miss Rosemary are available. Classes are 30 to 40 minutes.
ESports: Online at twitch.tv/fcpresports. Interactive esports will be streamed.
Darlington County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at darlington-lib.org.
Florence County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at florencelibrary.org.
Online Workouts: Online at Florence Family YMCA (florenceymca) on Facebook. Workout videos of varying difficulty levels will be posted.
The Collaboration: 6 p.m. Wednesday at aroha-arts-collective.ticketleap.com. This class includes movement meditation and dance instruction in Salsa, Bachata, or Merengue. Tickets vary from $10 to $35.
Farmhouse Virtual Class: 7 p.m. Monday (first night) with Addie’s Baby Paint Studio. Participants will be walked through various projects to make their own farmhouse themed canvas paintings. This class lasts three weeks. Tickets are $25 or the base package (entry to the private Facebook group and PDFs of traceable designs) or $35 for the VIP package (the base package plus three paint kits with pre-sketched designs). To purchase tickets, visit addiesbabystudio.com. For more information, visit Addie’s Baby Paint & Wine Studio (AddiesBabyPaintWineStudioFlorence) on Facebook.
Dancing at Home with Adalia: 6 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Aroha Afro Latin Dance (arohaafrolatindance) on Facebook. Adalia will teach four dances at 10 minutes each, beginning with the basics and building up to combinations that do not require a partner.
Live EventsLive events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
