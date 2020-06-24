Virtual EventsBallet Classes: Online at South Carolina Dance Theatre (SCDanceTheatre) on Facebook. Free ballet classes with Miss Rosemary are available. Classes are 30 to 40 minutes.
Darlington County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at darlington-lib.org.
Florence County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at florencelibrary.org.
Online Workouts: Online at Florence Family YMCA (florenceymca) on Facebook. Workout videos of varying difficulty levels will be posted.
Florence County Summer Reading: Today through July 10 for the Florence County Library System. The 2020 theme, “Imagine Your Story!”, encourages children and teens to discover the world and other cultures through reading. Children who complete their allotted reading time by July 10 will be eligible for a summer reading prize (while supplies last). Other events will include a BINGO Challenge, take and make crafts, and virtual programs. This program is open to preschoolers through young adults. To register, visit your local library for a physical packet or visit florencelibsc.readsquared.com. For more information, including print-outs of the Bingo Challenge Cards, visit florencelibrary.org.
Live EventsLive events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday to Friday at 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Screen on the Green: 8:36 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. The film Jumanji: The Next Level will be shown. Bring your own blanket or chair and please follow social distancing guidelines during this event. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit mainstreethartsville.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Florence Family YMCA, 1700 S. Rutherford Drive, Florence. For more information or to register, visit redcrossblood.org.
