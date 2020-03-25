Listed events may be subject to cancellation or closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, 2691 Alex Lee Blvd., Florence. This blood drive is being held in collaboration with the Blood Connection. This event is subject to cancellation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For more information, visit facebook.com/blackjackharley or call 843-669-9961.
Racing Under the Lights: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Motor Speedway, 836 E. Smith St., Timmonsville. There will be races and the chance to meet with drivers. Concession stands will sell food and drinks. Pit passes are $25 for adults. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under. This event is subject to cancellation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For more information, call 843-209-4768.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Dr., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
