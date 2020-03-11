Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Book Review Contest: Today to Friday at Williamsburg County Library (Kingstree), 215 N. Jackson St., Kingstree, and Williamsburg County Library (Hemingway), 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. All ages will read books and write/submit original reviews. These reviews will be placed into a drawing for winners in each age group. Participants may enter at the Kingstree Library or Hemingway Library, but not both. All reviews must be original. For more information, call the Williamsburg County Library at 843-355-9486 or the Hemingway library at 843-558-7679.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. today, Friday, and Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s Tax Preparation: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Tuesdays today to April 15 and Saturday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. AARP Foundation Tax Aide will assist taxpayers with personal federal and state income tax returns. This service is free to all taxpayers of low to middle income, with special attention on ages 60 and up. Business, farms, and rentals with depreciation are out of scope and cannot be prepared. Saturday sessions will be walk-in only (no appointments). For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
TOPS SC 101 — Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Free Tax Preparation: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and March 18 at the Johnsonville Public Library, 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville. A representative with S.C. Thrive will be available to assist with tax preparation. To reserve a time slot, call 843-386-2052.
Adult Craft: 3 p.m. today at the Hartsville Memorial Library, 147 W. College Ave., Hartsville. The Hartsville Library hosts an adult craft event the first Wednesday of the month. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org.
Tweens Program: 3:30 p.m. today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The programs, offered for children in 3rd through 5th grade, consist of movies, stories, crafts and guest speakers and will last 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24 Beginners: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Author Presentation: 6:15 p.m. today at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St., Florence. Kathryn Smith, will speak as Missy LeHand, complete will full period costume, then answer questions about her book “The Gatekeeper: Missy LeHand, FDR, and the Untold Story of the Partnership that Defined a Presidency.” This program is free and open to the public.
Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24: 6:45 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Don’t Dress for Dinner: 7:30 p.m. today to Saturday at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. This play follows Bernard and Robert as they each try to spend time with their mistresses. It’s an affair — or three — you won’t want to miss. Recommended minimum age is 16 and up for adult language and situations. The length is 2.5 hours. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and up, and $15 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit florencelittletheatre.org.
American Legion Meeting: Thursday RSVP deadline, event time 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hartsville American Legion Post 53, 1 Society Ave., Hartsville. All honorably discharged veterans, military retirees, active duty military, and guard and reserve members are invited to learn more about American Legion programs and meet leaders of Hartsville. A meal will be provided. Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call John Benjamin at 843-409-0897.
OWLS Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
It’s Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at Darlington County Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. This program is geared toward preschoolers, but anyone is invited. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org.
Baby Storytimes: 10 a.m. (nonwalkers) and 11 a.m. (walkers) Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for babies up to 23 months old. The programs will be divided into two groups, walkers and nonwalkers. An adult caregiver will need to stay with the baby during the 15-minute program. The program will consist of music, finger plays, and stories appropriate for these age groups. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Corn Hole: Noon Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Tours at the Florence County Museum: 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit-themed public tours are free every Thursday.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit ovishillfarm.com.
Afterschool Programs: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children in grades 5K to 2nd grade are invited for a variety of activities including crafts, stories, movies and guest speakers. The program lasts 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Storytime: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This storytime is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Nite OWLs Yoga: 6 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Mental Illness Family Support Group: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Central United Methodist Church, 225 W. Cheves St., Florence. This will be an informal hour of sharing for family members and friends of those living with mental illness. This meeting is sponsored by NAMI of the Pee Dee. For more information, call 843-413-1500.
Nite OWLs Dance/Stretch: 6:45 p.m. Thursday and Monday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Sister Act: 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at Blanding Street Auditorium, 135 S. Blanding St., Lake City. Lake City Community Theatre will present the musical comedy “Sister Act.” Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. They can be purchased at the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce or by calling 843-374-8611.
Glow Throw Night: 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at Blade & Bull Axe Throwing in Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence. Wear neon for the black lights.
Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Cruise-In: Friday and Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. This event will feature food, live entertainment, kids activities, merchandise, a Car Cruise-In, and more. Admission is free; individual tickets for the barbecue tasting will be $1 per ticket or 12 for $10. A $1 per car parking fee will also be charged both days. For more information, visit darlingtonraceway.com.
Pee Dee Outdoor Classic: Friday to Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The Pee Dee Outdoor Classic brings all aspects of outdoor life to one location. There will be products, services, and entertainment related to a myriad of outdoor activities. Tickets are $18 for a multi-day ticket or $10 for a single-day ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit florencecenter.com.
Garden Open: Bulbapalooza: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Saturday and March 20 to March 21 at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. The garden is open free to the public. Registration is not required. Viewing of the garden is by self-guided walking tours only, so dress accordingly.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Film Screening: 10 a.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The library will show a 2009 film based on the life of one of the most famous female pilots in history. This PG-rated matinee is open to adults ages 18 and up, and has a runtime of 111 minutes. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Space is limited and registration is requested for groups of five or more. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Fine Arts Friday: 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in 5K to third grade. Children will be working with a variety of art forms. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Lucky Shamrock Festival: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Florence. There will be live music featuring the Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band, food, cold drinks, a kids’ zone, green beer, and more. Admission is free.
Palmetto Ballroom Dance Club: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. There will be dance instruction and open dancing. Attire is dressy casual. Admission is $10 for nonmembers and $5 for members. For more information, visit palmettodanceclub.org.
Observatory Viewing Session: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at the FMU Observatory, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence. This session is free and open to the public. Use parking lot D.
Pacing for Pieces: 8 a.m. Saturday starting at Coit Street, Florence. The Pacing for Pieces Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk will benefit All 4 Autism and the Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee. The Piece Jam After Party will follow the marathon. For more information or to register, visit all4autism.org or pacing4pieces.itsyourrace.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Savannah Grove Community Meetings: 10 a.m. Saturday at 2912 Alligator Road, Effingham. The community is invited.
YMCA Shamrock Shenanigans Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in front of the Hartsville YMCA, 111 E. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. There will be a 5K and 10K race, food and craft vendors, kids’ activities, and live music by Wet Nose Dogs. For more information, visit upperpdymca.org.
Power Comicon: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the SiMT Building, 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence. There will be vendors and merchants, a cosplay contest, and other comic-related fun. Admission is $10 for the day, and free for children under 12 (with paid adult admission). For more information, visit powercomicon.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Party: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, 2691 Alex Lee Blvd., Florence. There will be green beer, shepherd’s pie, and a leprechaun toss for prizes. For more information, visit facebook.com/blackjackharley.
Burry Bookworms: 11 a.m. Saturday at Burry Bookstore, 130 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. There will be storytime and a craft. All ages are welcome to this free event.
Chili Cook-Off: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Dillon. Tickets are $5 for unlimited samples and a vote for the people’s choice award. Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Dillon County’s spay and neuter fund.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals up close.
Shamrock Pub Crawl: 4:30 p.m. Saturday starting at Bizzell’s Food & Spirits, 137 E. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. Participants will travel from Bizzell’s to the Rooftop, Retrofit Sip-N-Seat, Vintage Craft Beer and Wine Botique, and Hoof and Hound. There will also be live music by the Buzz and Dee Tallon. Tickets are $30 in advance and $25 the day of, and include a shirt and one drink at each participating location.
Cinderella: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. The Columbia City Ballet and the School of Dance Arts will be presenting this classic ballet. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fmupac.org.
Darlington Library Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Darlington County Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. Stop by the library to pick up each month’s section. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org or call 843-398-8940.
Women of Distinction Luncheon: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Milton Troy Senior Hall, 106 Gapway St., Mullins. Marion County’s Women of Distinction will be honored for their education and accomplishments. The public is invited. Tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, call or text Annette Johnson at 713-498-6853.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Hartsville Mindfulness Community Gathering: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Black Creek Arts, 116 West College Ave., Hartsville. This event will include mindfulness and meditation training. Perfect for beginners, seasoned meditators, and seniors. The public is invited.
Have You Had a Spiritual Experience?: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Shoney’s, 905 S. 5th St., Hartsville. Join others to share your insights and learn techniques to open your heart to a greater love. The topic will be “Can We Live In This World Without God’s Love?” This meeting is sponsored by Eckankar. For more information, visit meetup.com/Hartsville-spiritual-seekers.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (all levels/styles) and 10 a.m. (Sun 73) Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Monday Library Lab: 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in fourth to sixth grade. Children will learn about a variety of science concepts. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Nite OWLS Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (TC1 Advanced) and 9:45 a.m. (Tai Chi 2) Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Toddler and Preschool Storytime: 9:30 a.m. for toddlers, 10:30 a.m. for preschoolers Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children must be 2 to register for the toddler storytime, and 3 to 5 years old for preschool storytime. The storytime will include stories, finger plays, simple crafts and music. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Diabetes and Nutrition Classes: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center, 1592 Freedom Boulevard, Florence. These free classes will provide self-management tools needed to help avoid serious but preventable complications with diabetes. These classes are taught by a certified diabetes instructor and registered dietician. For more information or to register, call 843-674-4525.
MS Support Group Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at Carolinas Rehabilitation Hospital, 121 Cedar St., Florence. This group is for people living with MS and their caregivers. For more information, call Michael Holmes at 843-615-1940.
TOPS SC 101 — Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Bilingual Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The story time, for children ages 2 through 5, will include stories, finger plays and music on a bilingual theme. The storytime lasts 30 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Renting and Landlord Law: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. In this informational session, attendees will be informed about renting and landlord laws. This session is co-hosted by South Carolina Legal Services.
Nite OWLs Pilates: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
