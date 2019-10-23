FLORENCE, S.C. — Kirk Cameron will be the Evening of Hope speaker on March 9 at the Florence Center.
The Evening of Hope is a special night for the House of Hope to reach out to the community, celebrate three decades and raise money that will benefit the homeless of Florence.
Cameron has been part of the national landscape since starring as Mike Seaver in the ABC sitcom “Growing Pains.”
Cameron is a television and film actor and producer, noted recently for his work in the family films “Saving Christmas” and “Mercy Rule,” the documentaries “Unstoppable” and “Monumental,” and the inspirational film “Fireproof.” He is also known for his memorable roles in the “Left Behind” movies and as co-host of “The Way of the Master” television series.
Cameron spends much of his time producing new television and film projects and speaking to people around the country, teaching them how to share their faith and live out a gospel-centered marriage and family.
Cameron and his wife, Chelsea, are the founders of Camp Firefly, a camp for seriously ill children and their families. Together, they live in California with their six children.
For sponsorship information, contact Julie Maxham at 843-667-9000. General admission tickets will be available in December.
House of Hope operates two homeless shelters in Florence: an emergency shelter for men, women and children on Church Street, which allows people to stay up to 30 days, and one for men only on Darlington Street, a long-term facility where they can stay up to 12 months.
