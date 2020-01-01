FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence DuPont Retirees Club, which has never missed a meeting since it formed in 1982, gathered on Dec. 16 for its ninth annual check presentation and divided $3,200 among four local charities.
Lighthouse Ministries, Harvest Hope Food Bank, House of Hope of the Pee Dee and Mercy Medicine Free Clinic received $800 each.
“We do not have any events or drives to solicit contributions for our charity effort during the year, but we rely on our retirees reaching into their pockets 13 times a year (our monthly breakfast meetings and our annual banquet and business meeting in March),” said Stephen Love, president of the Florence DuPont Retirees Club.
“In December, we held our 444th consecutive meeting, or 37 years without missing a meeting. However during that period we have lost 186 of our retirees and friends, but we keep pushing ahead in their memory and our pride in heling our community residents.”
In total, the Florence DuPont Retirees Club has donated $27,294 to the local community since 2011.
“It makes me extremely proud to represent the Florence DuPont Retirees’ Club as the president to annually make these donations to our charities,” Love said.
“In addition, we have a team of around 12 retirees that have built 31 ramps for handicapped citizens, mostly through Lighthouse Ministries, with several for our own retirees and several for veterans.
“I feel that we build the best decks/porches/ramps/landings of any group in the area and better than most contractors, and have fun doing it. Steve Cox has done an excellent job of planning, designing, staffing and building the ramps.”
