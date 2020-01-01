The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded $18,950 to Kalmia Gardens of Coker University to support improving growing conditions for multiple native species and creating a teaching tool for students, homeowners and land managers.
The funding will help with the removal of non-native invasive species of plants in the gardens and help restore natural habitats.
The contribution is part of more than $300,000 in grants the foundation is providing to 12 South Carolina organizations that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs across the state.
“These grants aid in the protection of the environment and provide communities with much-needed resources to promote good stewardship of the natural beauty around us,” said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “By supporting the organizations that do this great work, we can help protect, restore and enhance natural resources, and provide valuable educational opportunities to nature lovers of all ages.”
