Third in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation’s Dancing For Our Future Stars kicked off on Jan. 9 with a pairing party to announce dance couples, and practices are beginning to take place.
Voting is now open to the public, and people can vote for their favorite couples for $10 per vote. Dancers will compete at 7 p.m. on March 26, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
One of the 12 “celebrity dancers” is Dr. Will Jackson, who is a vascular surgeon at McLeod Health. Jackson’s partner is Dr. Rachel Fenters. Jackson and Fenters will be dancing a cha cha to the song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.
Jackson recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing For Our Future Stars?
A: At first I didn’t realize what it was. It was kind of sold as something that was a lot smaller so I said yes. Once I actually realized what it was I was like I can’t believe I said yes. There was definitely a little bit of disbelief.
Q: Why is it important to support The School Foundation?
A: I have young kids and they are going to be going through Florence One Schools, and I’ve got to invest in their education. It’s important to me on a personal level.
Q: What is the most exciting part of having this opportunity?
A: Just having fun with it and pushing yourself and getting out of your comfort zone. Doing something fun for the kids.
Q: Do you have a background in dance?
A: No. I’ve been doing 16 years of medical training. That’s my life. I have no dance at all.
Q: What are some of your pastimes when you’re not dancing?
A: Hanging out with my kids, shooting skeet, fishing and stuff. I play some music every now and then. I play guitar.
Q: What is your biggest fear with the competition?
A: Making a fool of myself. You’re getting out in front of 1,000 people and dancing. It’s a little bit nerve wracking.
Q: How have your co-workers responded to your dancing?
A: They can’t wait to see me on stage. They’re all wanting to get seats and tables and figure out how they can come. I’m pretty new to McLeod. I’ve only started in August so I’ve only been here five months.
Q: What drives you to give back?
A: Just having kids that are going to eventually be in that school district. I went to public school myself so that education is important me. I just want to give back to the kids who are in the public education system now and be able to have the things they need in the future.
Q: Do you think you’ll keep dancing after this?
A: This is a one and done.
