FLORENCE, S.C-- — Delmae Heights Elementary School students paid a visit to the Delmaetion Bank recently to deposit money to their own savings account through First Reliance Bank.
Students lined the hall outside the Delmaetion Bank carrying bags and envelopes of money. Some students said they had saved from money they received for Christmas.
Once or twice a month a First Reliance Bank representative visits Delmae Heights Elementary to open the bank for the morning. Students can then go to the Delmaetion Bank and deposit their savings and receive a receipt for their deposit, a prize, a piece of candy and a sticker for their visit.
Mary-Neale Fowler, customer loyalty specialist for First Reliance Bank, said the program seeks to teach children how to save up money.
“I think a lot of children don’t have the opportunity to save and don’t know the importance of saving, not just children, adults,” Fowler said. “If you’re not brought up learning to save a portion of your income, you’re not going to save a portion of an income.”
Children’s deposits may range from just a few cents to $100, Fowler said. Students are always excited to visit the Delmaetion Bank.
For kids to be able to visit the Delmaetion Bank, their parents fill out paperwork that First Reliance Bank sends home at the beginning of the school year. The bank then creates the savings accounts for students who turn in their paperwork.
Parents may still start accounts for their children in person at First Reliance Bank outside the school. The accounts are created with both the child’s and parent’s names on the account.
Roy Ann Jolley, principal of Delmae Heights Elementary, said the school has received a positive response from the program.
“It’s been good,” Jolley said. “All of the parents that are participating said that they like the idea that the children have an opportunity to see what having their own banking account is like.”
Delmae Heights currently has 70 children who have accounts and visit the Delmaetion Bank, which is about 10% of the student body, Fowler said.
The Delmaetion Bank started during the 2018-19 school year after a 15-year partnership between Delmae Heights Elementary and First Reliance Bank.
Delmaetion Bank received its name from a Delmae Heights Elementary student who won the competition to name the bank.
Since its inception First Reliance Bank has begun two more Delmaetion Bank programs in the upstate.
In addition to running the Delmaetion Bank, First Reliance Bank has also partnered with Delmae Heights Elementary to sponsor robotics and the spelling bee and bringing Santa to the special education classes, among other activities. First Reliance Bank has also worked with other schools in the district.
“We try to make sure that we’re meeting not just their financial needs but any other needs that they see that they need some help with,” Fowler said. “We try to do that as well. It’s a different environment, but it’s my favorite thing to come do.”
Fowler said First Reliance Bank is always open to helping other schools in the area with topics such as teaching the difference between debit and credit cards and how to write a check.
For more information about partnerships and opportunities with First Reliance Bank, contact Fowler at 843-674-3227 or mnfowler@firstreliancebank.com.
“We’re available, and we’re glad to go and help,” Fowler said.
