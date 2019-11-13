FLORENCE, S.C. — The Delmae Heights Elementary School Dawgs gained some new dogs on Oct. 30.
Second-grade teachers sponsored a pet adoption event that provided second-grade students with stuffed dogs as a way to promote literacy and to get students excited about reading.
Students signed a contract saying that they would read to the stuffed puppies for 20 minutes each night, said Julie Shealy, a second grade teacher at Delmae Heights Elementary.
“It’s the best thing ever,” Shealy said.
Students also are bringing the puppies back to the school on Fridays to read to them during flashlight Fridays, a weekly reading event in which students get to read a book of choice using a flashlight.
With the adoptions students received a small paper pet carrier and an adoption certificate and made collars for their dog.
During the pet adoption event, Linda Damiano brought a therapy dog named Roxy who was adopted. Damiano and Roxy visit Delmae Heights Elementary once a week.
Damiano spoke to children about adopting pets from shelters and demonstrated some tricks with students.
First Reliance Bank, a business partner of Delmae Heights Elementary, donated dog-themed cupcakes for all second-grade students.
Abigail Evans, a second-grade student, named her dog Snowflake. Abigail said she was surprised by the puppy adoptions.
“It was good,” Abigail said.
Alissa Bennett, second-grade teacher, said she was so excited to see the children receiving the dogs.
Prior to the pet adoptions, second-grade students worked on a friends and family unit. In this unit, students read “Henry and Mudge,” a book about a boy who adopted a dog because he was lonely, Shealy said. Students also researched and wrote about pets, she said.
“We just finished a friends and family unit,” Shealy said. “We read lots of books about dogs and family, and we all decided to write Donors Choose grants for dogs that they could adopt to promote reading at home.”
The teachers wrote the grant applications in mid-September.
In addition to the pet adoption event, Delmae Heights Elementary hosted a supply drive for the Florence Area Humane Society from Nov. 4 through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.