DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington Raceway’s longtime Speed & Feed BBQ festival and car show has a new name and date.
The newly renamed Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Cruise-In presented by Raldex will now take place March 13-14. The festival has been held in November since 2013, but it now will be a spring event.
The Speed & Feed Festival and Cruise-In presented by Raldex once again will host a barbecue competition, featuring dozens of teams throughout the region. In 2020, the teams’ barbecue will now be judged by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.
The society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbecue, is the world’s largest organization of barbecue and grilling enthusiasts with over 20,000 members worldwide. It sanctions more than 500 barbecue contests worldwide, including Darlington Raceway’s in 2020.
The event will be free and open to the public from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 13 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Individual tickets will be sold for the barbecue tasting, which starts at 11 a.m. Tickets will be $1 per ticket or 12 for $10. A $1 per car parking fee will also be administered on both days. The track plans to have musical entertainment and amusement rides available both days.
Friday activities will include pace laps around the famed 1.366-mile track for $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the track’s nonprofit arm, Darlington Shares.
Saturday will feature driving experiences in actual race cars through the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, which will be on site that day. Experiences can be purchased in advance through the driving school by visiting RaceWithRusty.com or on the day of the event. Driver experiences are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the event.
The cruise-in portion of the festival will feature an open show of cars and trucks on display for enthusiasts. The cruise-in will be free to people wanting to put their car on display.
“After hosting the Speed & Feed event in the fall for several years, we felt it was best for our fans to create more of a festival-style event and move to a spring date with a fresh look,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “The decision was made in part due to the growing popularity of the Kansas City BBQ Society, who will now be judging our competition. The Speed and Feed BBQ Festival and Cruise-In presented by Raldex will still continue to feature great barbecue and a cruise-in style car show for our community to enjoy.”
With a $2,000 Grand Champion prize on the line, another unique experience for the barbecue competition is that the Grand Champion of the March event will be honored during pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 6. The second-place competitor will be recognized during pre-race for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available by contacting Tyler Grube, director of corporate sales, at 843-395-8877 or tgrube@darlingtonraceway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.