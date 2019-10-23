DARLINGTON, S.C — The Darlington County Fire District is looking for sponsors to help put on a fundraiser for its 10th annual Santa’s Helpers program.
The fundraiser, a fall festival to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, will be the primary source of income for the annual Santa’s Helpers program.
Each year, families fill out applications and go through an interview process to ensure they meet the requirements of the Santa’s Helpers program as well as get detailed lists of what the children would like for Christmas. Families are then able to pick up the carefully chosen toys and gifts, so their children can enjoy Christmas morning while keeping the spirit of Santa Claus alive in their young lives. Over the years, Santa’s Helpers has been able to help more than 700 children.
There are four sponsorship levels available: platinum at $500, gold at $250, silver at $175, and bronze at $100.
The platinum level entitles sponsors to 50 raffle tickets to try to win a 55-inch flat-screen TV, a logo on the back of the event shirt, a large sign with company information, sponsorship announcement over the PA system at the event, and five event T-shirts.
The gold level entitles sponsors to 25 raffle tickets for the TV, a medium sign, a Facebook post announcing sponsorship, and a PA announcement.
The silver level entitles sponsors to 15 tickets for the TV and a company logo listed with other silver sponsors.
The bronze level entitles sponsors to five tickets and a company listing with other bronze sponsors.
The fall festival will feature carnival games, food and drink vendors, a silent auction, a raffle, bounce houses and slides, firetrucks, other first responder vehicles, and demonstrations of some of the services Darlington County Fire District offers.
The festival will also be the site of a First Responders’ Chili Cook-off,which will feature departments from surrounding counties participating.
For more information about the event or becoming a sponsor, contact Whitnie Avant at 843-339-9098, 843-245-0267, or wavant@darcosc.net.
