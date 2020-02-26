FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation’s Dancing For Our Future Stars kicked off on Jan. 9 with a pairing party to announce dance couples, and practices are going strong.
Voting is open to the public, and people can vote for their favorite couples for $10 per vote. Dancers will compete at 7 p.m. on March 26, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
One of the 12 “celebrity dancers” is William Schofield, who is a co-owner and manager at Carolina Supply House Inc. His partner is Connie Mixon. Schofield and Mixon will perform a salsa to “Conga” by Gloria Estefan.
Schofield recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing For Our Future Stars?
A: “I was ecstatic.”
Q: Why is it important to support The School Foundation?
A: “Because the kids deserve to have the resources they need to achieve higher learning.”
Q: What is the most exciting part of preparing for the competition up to this point?
A: “The opportunity to benefit the kids and put myself out there to grow.”
Q: Do you have a background in dance?
A: “Negative.”
Q: What are some of your pastimes when you’re not dancing?
A: “Cooking, in particular Traegering (a wood-pellet grill).”
Q: What is your biggest fear with the competition?
A: “I have none.”
Q: How have your co-workers responded to your dancing?
A: “They think it’s hilarious, but they are excited for me.”
Q. Are you competitive at all?
A: “Extremely.”
Q: Do you think you’ll keep dancing after this?
A: “With my wife. I don’t know, maybe.”
