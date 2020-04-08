FLORENCE, S.C. — Sewing has become a bit of a lost art these days, but for Jensen Ronk and Savannah Etheridge, it’s more than art. It’s business.
Ronk and Etheridge are the design minds and sewing hands behind Stitched Down South, a custom children’s clothing business that evolved from a chance encounter at Florence’s Little Gym.
Ronk’s daughter Lynnleigh and Etheridge’s daughter Emma Rae are both 2½. The two little ones, who could pass for sisters, quickly hit it off, which led to a friendship between Ronk and Etheridge.
“By that time, I’d been sewing some clothes for Emma Rae, and I actually got interested in sewing because I wanted to make her an off-the-shoulder top and didn’t want to pay $50 for it,” Etheridge said. “Jensen and I started talking about clothes for our girls and how much they cost, and I found out she sewed, too. So it started out as us just wanting to make matching outfits for our girls, because they were buddies.”
Ronk and Etheridge started collaborating on design and sewing ideas, and Ronk began hashtagging some of their creations on social media.
“I started hashtagging them, ‘#mommamade,’” Ronk said. “Some friends started asking if we would make dresses for them and finally, each of us said ‘yes’ to one friend apiece. They both gave us such great feedback that we decided to do more.”
Eventually, the two decided to make it official and launch their business, Stitched Down South, on social media. That was October, and in just five months, the business has grown significantly.
“We’ve kind of become obsessed with sewing and finding new fabrics and designs,” Etheridge said.
“But really, from the beginning, my inspiration has been Emma Rae and Disney,” she said. “I love anything Disney, and that’s what got me started. We were taking Emma Rae to Disney World. I wanted her to have all the cute outfits, but I didn’t want to pay boutique prices. So I looked at some YouTube videos and patterns, and I told my husband, Kevin, ‘I think I can do this myself.’”
Ronk, an Ohio native who moved to Florence approximately one year ago after bouncing around the United States with her husband’s U.S. Army career, learned to sew through 4-H in high school. Having LynnLeigh inspired her to pick up a needle and thread again, but she said sewing really has become a passion for her.
“I love it,” Ronk said. “I sew every day. We both do, and actually we both do our sewing at night after the girls have gone to bed. People can’t believe how quick our turnaround time is on orders, but it’s because we both sew every day.”
The Stitched Down South ladies did several Christmas designs, and they moved on to working on Easter outfits for both girls and boys. Still, the staple of their business remains custom Disney designs. They’ve designed outfits based on classic Disney characters such as Mickey and Minnie, current favorites such as Elsa from “Frozen” and Woody from “Toy Story” and everything in between. They also do custom college and professional sports team designs.
“So far, it’s been pretty much all custom orders,” Etheridge said. “I don’t think we’ve made more than three of any one design, which is great. We love doing the custom stuff, but we’d also like to eventually get to a place where we have 20 of something in inventory available when somebody sees something they like.”
Ronk said she and Etheridge try to buy all fabrics and materials locally, but if someone wants a special fabric or material that can’t be found in the Pee Dee, they’ll find it and order it online. Stitched Down South pieces range in size from infant to size 11. Dresses start at approximately $35.
“We try to make sure every piece is something special,” Ronk said. “Our goal is to offer something special at an affordable price. We’re open to any ideas and designs, and we want to grow our business. But we’re not getting rich off of this and we don’t plan to. We do it because we love it.”
For more information, visit and message Stitched Down South on Facebook and Instagram.
