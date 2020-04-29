FLORENCE, S.C. — Eliza Truett and Rhett Spencer had planned their special wedding day for months, paying attention to every detail. The flowers and cake were ordered. The music selected and the church and the minister booked.
Everything was on schedule until the coronavirus invaded the Pee Dee and put a “monkey wrench” in their plans.
Many couples planning springtime weddings are in a quandary as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the closing of wedding venues, churches and wedding-related businesses, and it has created social distancing.
Eliza and Rhett found themselves in this situation recently and decided to go ahead with their wedding on April 4, just not as originally planned. They had been planning their special day since getting engaged in June 2019.
Rhett, a development coordinator with Pearce Land Company in Florence, and Eliza, an implementation specialist at ADP Tax Credits in Florence, met when Rhett moved back to his hometown of Florence after working in Charleston for a few years. Eliza grew up in Hartsville.
They were engaged while on “a little DeBordieu vacation weekend,” Eliza said. Rhett’s family owned a beach house near Georgetown where they had gone for a relaxing weekend.
“On Saturday morning, Rhett suggested to me that we go on a walk on the beach as we often did, to get some fresh air and exercise,” Eliza said. “Rhett proposed on an empty beach that morning.”
The couple’s initial plans included a wedding weekend, a continuous celebration in downtown Hartsville.
“Due to the location of the church and reception, we had planned all the events to happen within a few blocks of each other,” Eliza said. “I was going to have a bridal luncheon hosted by my aunts and cousins Friday morning at Prestwood (Country Club), while Rhett went on a skeet shoot that morning with his groomsmen in Society Hill.”
That night they had planned an intimate rehearsal at the church (Wesley UMC on College Avenue in Hartsville) followed by a dinner at The Edition, just around the corner on Fifth Street, hosted by Rhett’s parents.
After Friday night’s festivities, Eliza had planned a bridal party “sleepover” at the Mantissa for her bridal attendants, while the men would stay at The Hampton Inn, not far away in downtown Hartsville.
