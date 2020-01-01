MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials and fire fighters spent Dec. 18 distributing Christmas food boxes.
Donors helped to supply the annual Christmas Food Box Project that is delivered to residents in a generous effort during the holiday season.
Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said he was happy to be a part of the project.
“I love it,” he said. “It’s a great time of the year in Marion helping individuals that may need a little extra help here at Christmas.”
The group distributed food boxes to 100 homes.
“It’s good that we can help them out,” Brady said. “They always have a smile on their face. They appreciate it. It’s good to know they’re going to have a good warm meal for Christmas.”
Brady thanked the citizens for the donations and making the contributions for a project that doesn’t cost the city any funding.
