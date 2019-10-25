HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Main Street Hartsville hosted its annual Treats on the Streets event on Thursday night in Downtown Hartsville.
Mummies, princesses, pirates, ghosts, skeletons, witches and superheroes walked the four block area of downtown Hartsville, where downtown shops, restaurants and businesses were ready with candy for the children.
Several thousand children and families enjoyed this safe downtown event at no charge. They went door to door trick-or-treating at businesses along East Carolina Avenue, West Carolina Avenue, 5th Street and East College Avenue. .
A Hocus Pocus Costume Contest and Strut Your Mutt Dog Costume Contest were held in Centennial Park sponsored by SPC Credit Union.
Entrants to the third Annual Downtown Scarecrow Contest were displayed on the sidewalks.
