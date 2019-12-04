LAKE CITY, S.C. — The seventh annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Lake City will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and it will feature five residences and two special stops.
The tour this year is part of Hometown Holidays in Lake City, a weekend that includes the Festival of Trees at Moore Farms Botanical Garden.
Two homes on the tour are more than 100 years old. The newest house was built 14 years ago. The other houses were built in 1945 and 1970.
The special stops are at Moore Farms Fire Tower Center and the renovated Inn at the Crossroads in downtown Lake City.
One residence is above Joe’s Barbershop in the heart of downtown in a building that dates to 1907.
Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased from the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce (843-374-8611), Main Street Mercantile and Junior Sorosis Club members. From 1 to 4 p.m. on the day of the tour, tickets can be purchased from the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce for $30.
All proceeds will benefit charities in Lake City and surrounding areas, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Florence County Disabilities Foundation, Meals on Wheels, performing arts programs and several other local charities.
The homeowners on the tour are Carlene Lowder, David and Cassi Poston, Andrew and Kate Hall Moot and Carol Ann Trulock and Baxter and Tracy Hahn.
The featured homes:
1404 Olanta Highway
Home of Carlene Lowder
This house was built in 2005 on the same property where Carlene has lived all of her life. The home’s open concept, though grand in scale, feels warm and inviting. A winding iron and wood staircase is at the main entrance of the home. Arched doorways and many windows throughout the house enhance the open concept. Various antiques, inherited from Carlene’s grandmother and great-grandmother, blend well with the lovely furnishings.
609 Camelot Road
Home of David and Cassi Poston.
This French-inspired house was built in 1970 for Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Bishop. David and Cassi Poston purchased the house in March of 2019. Having been vacant for approximately a decade, extensive renovations began soon after the purchase. The renovation included the installation of hardwood floors and light fixtures, updating baths, redesign of the kitchen and master bath and the addition of a fireplace and bookcases. The open plan of the kitchen breakfast area and den easily allows for casual dining and relaxation. David’s passion and hobby for hunting is seen in the upstairs study, which was formerly a bedroom.
406 Dansing Street
Home of Andrew and Kate Hall.
The traditional brick cottage was originally constructed in 1945. Newlyweds Andrew and Kate Hall completely renovated this home in late 2018. It features a modern take on the traditional charm of the home. They worked through this significant restoration during the first year of marriage. The furnishings and accents throughout the home consist of newly acquired and family heirloom pieces, tastefully arranged throughout the interior living spaces.
121 Carolina Ave.
Home of Moot and Carol Ann Truluck.
The Truluck House was built between 1913-1919 in the arts and crafts style. The home showcases family heirlooms and antiques cherished by four generations of the Truluck family. Of special note is a large sleeping porch on the second floor, and for many years during the tobacco season, tobacco buyers from Virginia rented rooms. Family lore claims that the house was built on the site of a former Native American burial ground that was known to early citizens of Lake City as “Gold Dust Hill” and was thought to be one of the highest points in town.
106 N. Acline St.
Home of Baxter and Tracy Hahn.
Above Joe’s Barbershop at the corner of West Main Street and North Acline Street is an apartment that is the beautifully restored home of Baxter and Tracy Hahn. The upper story was original to the Farmers and Merchants Bank, which was built in 1907. The bank’s upper level served as the law offices of Edgar Whitehead and an Englishman, Jack Dalziel, and as a music studio where Eva North taught piano lessons to many Lake City residents. The original exterior of the building was retained in a restoration, including the exterior curved wall known so well to the town of Lake City. The existing wood floors and stairs were rescued and repaired. Tin ceilings were selected reminiscent of eras bygone of this historic building. Don’t miss the historical marker that commemorates the infamous Palmetto State Bank Robbery in 1934.
100 New Zion Road
Moore Farms Fire Tower Center.
The Fire Tower Center is the visitation hub at Moore Farms Botanical Garden. Named for the iconic 100-foot-tall Fire Tower and built in 2007, this energy-efficient building is a work of art itself. The welcome room is anchored by a mural of the garden. “Thistle & Nine Roses,” a sculpture by Tony Urry, is on the main gravel path to the Fire Tower Center.
128 West Main Street
The Inn at the Crossroads
The Inn, owned by the Greater Lake City Alliance, was built in 2014 as a boutique hotel in the Historic Downtown District. Its architecture replicates the style of its sister historic buildings on Lake City’s West Main Street. The Inn boasts 57 guest rooms, five suites, a restaurant, bar, courtyard and exercise room. The Stables, located behind The Inn on North Acline Street, is the scene of many meetings, receptions and social events. The Inn hosts some amazing works of art, including past ArtFields’ entries. Enjoy the Steve Jobs portrait by Kirkland Smith, the 2013 Artfields’ People’s Choice Winner. The assemblage artwork is composed entirely of Apple product parts. The Inn is home to a stunning Schimmel piano. Schimmel is a German piano maker dating back to the late 1800s and is considered one of the finest piano makers in the world. Visitors on the tour are invited to enjoy the complimentary hot chocolate bar in the restaurant.
