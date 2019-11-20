FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s time to “ham it up” and help the homeless animals of the Florence Area Humane Society with the first Butts for Mutts fundraiser.
Supporters can purchase an eight-pound smoked Boston butt for $25, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Florence humane society. Butts can be pre-ordered and will be available for pickup between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Woofer’s location at 2115 West Jody Road in Florence.
Butts for Mutts is being made possible by Florence Area Humane Society supporters Scott and April Brigman of Latta. They are donating their time and culinary skills to cook the roasts. All proceeds from the event will go toward the medical care of the many sick and injured animals that enter the shelter doors.
“Butts for Mutts will help us continue to provide compassionate care for our animals while we find their forever homes,” said Jayne Boswell, a Florence Area Humane Society board member. “This is a great opportunity to treat your friends and family while supporting the animals in our community.”
Orders can be placed online at florencehumanesociety.org or via email to boswell.jayne@gmail.com.The Florence Area humane Society recommends pre-ordering to ensure availability.
The Florence Area Humane Society is a nonprofit animal welfare organization
committed to the well-being of animals and to the creation of a responsible, humane community. Members of the organization “speak for those who cannot” as they provide medical and emotional care, relieve suffering and find quality homes for homeless and neglected animals in the Florence area.
For more information on adoptable animals, or how to help, visit florencehumanesociety.org.
