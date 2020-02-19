FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s Dancing For Our Future Stars kicked off on Jan. 9 with a pairing party to announce dance couples, and practices are in full swing.
Voting is now open to the public, and people can vote for their favorite couples for $10 per vote. Dancers will compete at 7 p.m. on March 26, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
One of the 12 “celebrity dancers” is Brian Hutcheson, who is a chiropractor at HopeHealth. Hutcheson’s partner is Meggie Baker. Hutcheson and Baker will perform a salsa to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston.
Hutcheson recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing For Our Future Stars?
A: “At first I was a little bit hesitant, because I had always played sports my whole life and never really taken a dance class. When I was 5 years old, I did tumbling, but it was like running through hoops and rolling over. … After I was asked the second and third time, I thought it might be kind of fun. So, I just decided to do it. After I had my first practice, I realized it is pretty fun.”
Q: Why is it important to support The School Foundation?
A: “I just feel that it’s important for me to support The School Foundation because children are one of the best investments you can make.”
Q: What is the most exciting part of preparing for the competition up to this point?
A: “I think it’s exciting when I first get shown a new part of a dance, and I’m completely clueless because I’m not a professional dancer. This is my first experience ever dancing, and so it’s really exciting when it clicks. … That’s really exciting to say I can learn 90 seconds of a dance and hopefully do a really good job at it.”
Q: What are some of your pastimes when you’re not dancing?
A: “I really like ice hockey. I don’t really get to play it much here. Otherwise, I’m just trying to stay healthy, stay fit, nothing too crazy. I like to travel.”
Q: What is your biggest fear with the competition?
A: “I don’t really have a fear, but I guess if I was going to think about what’s the worst thing that could go wrong, it would maybe be if I missed more than like a half second. You know when you watch gymnasts perform on TV and they may barely miss a landing, but then they get back in the middle. If I just miss a step, and I can’t get back in. Missing a step I’d be fine with, but I want to be able to continue with the flow. I think if we practice enough, that won’t happen.”
Q: How have your coworkers responded to your dancing?
A: “They thought it was pretty cool. More so, they haven’t said too much. People in the community have said that it’s great and it’s awesome that we are doing that. I’ve gotten great feedback from people who’ve seen it in the initial article in the Morning News.”
Q. Are you competitive at all?
A: “Yeah, definitely. If I’m going to do something, I definitely like to do it well. I’m definitely going to be giving it my best effort to dance well and perform.”
Q: Do you think you’ll keep dancing after this?
A: “Honestly, this has opened my eyes to the fact that dancing can be really fun. I never before would have seen myself ever taking a dance class, but I’m so glad I did this, because now in the future I can see myself, whether it’s with a girlfriend, hopefully eventually a spouse, taking a dance class. I think that would be a fun thing to do on a Friday to go to a dance class and go out to dinner and have a drink. I don’t think it’s something I would do every week forever and become a competitive dancer. But I could definitively see myself doing it again, and it’s been a very enjoyable experience.”
