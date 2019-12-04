Boys & Girls Club scholarship fund honors fallen officers

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee has created a scholarship fund in partnership with the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation and Health Facilities Federal Credit Union.
The fund will honor two fallen officers — Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner, who lost their lives as a result of an Oct. 3, 2018, shooting.
Health Facilities Federal Credit Union presented the Boys & Girls Club with $25,000 for the project on Tuesday at the November board meeting. Several representatives from the Carraway and Turner families — including Allison Carraway, Sgt. Carraway’s wife, and Katie Godwin, Turner’s mother, were in attendance.
Both officers had close ties to Health Facilities Federal Credit Union and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.
Caraway was the “go-to officer” and often stopped in multiple times a week, said Robert Harris, the chief executive officer at Health Facilities Federal Credit Union.
“His sense of humor and smile always brought such joy into our building,” Harris said.
Turner worked security at the credit union over the holidays, when Health Facilities Federal Credit Union hired city and county law enforcement.
Both officers were involved with the Boys & Girls Club. Carraway spent a significant amount of time over the years with the kids at the Florence Club, and Turner often was at the Lake City Club, where her nieces and nephews attend.
The scholarships will be given to members competing in the organization-wide Pee Dee Youth of the Year competition, which will be held at the revived Steak and Burger event in the spring of 2020.
One member from each of the six clubs in the region will compete to represent Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area in the statewide competition.
These scholarships are important for many members, who would struggle, as many do, to pay for school otherwise. Boys & Girls Clubs is thankful for Health Facilities Federal Credit Union’s generous gift and is excited to be able to honor Carraway and Turner by providing members with educational opportunities, said Neal Zimmerman, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.
Carraway and Turner did so much in service for the Pee Dee Area, Zimmerman said.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area hopes to see the scholarship fund continue to grow so the organization will be able to recognize two extraordinary people for their service for many years to come, Zimmerman said.
