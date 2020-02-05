HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Officials with the city of Hartsville, the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Hartsville and others gathered for a ribbon cutting on Jan. 23 to celebrate grand opening of one of Hartsville’s newest downtown additions, Block & Vino Neighborhood Butcher.
Owned by Brent Tiller and managed by his sister Brandi Morrell, the shop is located at 215 N. Fifth St.
The shop specializes in fresh cut gourmet meats, hard-to-find fine wines, specialty cheeses and prepared meals.
Established in 2008, the business operated in Florence until Tiller moved it to his hometown of Hartsville in August 2019.
Tiller said several factors attracted him to downtown Hartsville. “It was an opportunity to work with family. I grew up here,” he said. And, he said, Hartsville’s economy offered its own benefits.
The shop offers a lunch menu featuring specialty sandwiches and salads, a lunch catering menu and boxed lunches. Dine-in and take-out service are offered.
So far, business has been good, Tiller said. Morrell agreed. “The support’s been wonderful,” she said.
Since opening, Block & Vino has catered events for some of the area industries and institutions, Tiller said.
Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington said the new business is a welcome addition to downtown and offers an example for other businesses looking to start or relocate in Hartsville.
Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce President Murphy Monk offered the chamber’s support to the business as did Main Street Hartsville Executive Director Suzy Moyd.
Block & Vino is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For inquiries, call 843-309-9373. They also have a website and offer online ordering at blockandvion.com.
