FLORENCE, S.C. — The latest addition to Florence’s brew pub scene is cutting edge. No, really.
“We train people to throw axes,” said Ben Ranson, one of the owners of Blade and Bull Axe Throwing which has opened a six-target ax-throwing range inside Seminar Brewing at 551 W. Lucas St. in Florence.
“Each individual who signs up, we go through safety instruction and a technique tutorial. We train you to throw axes,” Ranson said.
The goal, he said, is to interest people in competitive ax throwing.
The targets sit in the front eastern corner of the building, which is also home to restaurant Downtown Southern Funk as well as Seminar brew pub and brewery.
The business had a soft opening prior to its grand opening. For the grand opening, Ranson said, the business had about 50 people who had registered to throw on the company’s website.
Florence is the company’s third location and fourth range — there are two ranges in Charleston and the company has a mobile range that does about 25 events a month, according to the business’ website.
“We had our eye on Florence since day one,” said Ranson, a native of Andrews.
The range is built with safety in mind with throwers aiming at yellow-pine targets that are moistened before the session. The targets are built in such a way that wild throws and misses don’t bounce back at the thrower.
Staff members are also trained with safety in mind.
“Staff goes through alcohol-awareness training, same as bartenders, to ensure safety,” Ranson said. “We’re more strict than bartenders. If you’re overly intoxicated we’ll cut you off.”
That is, not let you throw axes.
Sessions on the target cost $20 an hour per person and can be booked online at bladeandbull.com.
Ranson said walk-ins are welcome and will get to throw on a first-come, first-served basis.
Would-be throwers must be at least 10 years old and the business does birthday parties.
Days of operation are currently Wednesday-Sunday with Monday and Tuesday blocked out for league play that could start at a future date, Ranson said.
Blade and Bull can be reached also on Facebook or by phone at 843-900-1483.
