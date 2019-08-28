DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County residents wishing to participate in the Darlington County School District’s Red Apple Pass program will have three extra opportunities to register this year.
Eligible individuals can always register at the school district’s administration building, located at 120 E. Smith Ave. in Darlington.
Red Apple Pass registration events are being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Hartsville Library and Friday at the Society Hill Library.
The program allows any Red Apple Pass cardholder to attend school-sponsored athletic, music, dramatic or band event held in Darlington County free, except sports playoffs and championships. All district schools honor the Red Apple Pass cards at school-sponsored events. To use the pass, pass holders must show a picture ID along with the Red Apple Pass at the gate or ticket office. They can might be asked to sign in at that time.
To be eligible, a person must be both a resident of Darlington County and at least 60 years of age or certified disabled. The school district’s Red Apple Pass program is one of the largest programs of its kind in South Carolina with more than 6,700 passes issued during the course of the program. The Red Apple Pass program is ongoing, with passes being nonexpiring and nontransferable.
To apply, residents should bring a picture ID or proof of disability to the district office, at 120 E. Smith Ave. in Darlington, or to the library registration events. Passes are issued throughout the year in the district office. For additional information, call the office of communications at 843-398-2284.