DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum has announced the Teacher Feature winners for September.
The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education. Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is comprised of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
T he Teacher Feature program is sponsored by Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty. Honorees receive free meals at local restaurants and recognition in their schools.
The September honorees:
>> Debra Byrd, Brockington Elementary Magnet School.
>> Natalie Pigatt, Brunson-Dargan Elementary School.
>> Cindy Green, Cain Elementary School.
>> La’Shanda Tucker, Carolina Elementary School.
>> Kellie Flowers, Darlington County Institute of Technology.
>> Victor Morales, Darlington County Intervention School.
>> Dona Jo Brown, Darlington High School.
>> Rosetta Edwards Ham, Darlington Middle School.
>> Nick Pierce, Hartsville High School
>> Emily Maloney, Hartsville Middle School.
>> Joshua Barcus, Lamar Elementary School.
>> Kristen Rebollar, Lamar High School.
>> Lisa Sanders, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology.
>> Leigh Lloyd, North Hartsville Elementary School.
>> Marcia Freeman, Pate Elementary School.
>> Jennifer Stokes, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School.
>> Annette Denny, Southside Early Childhood Center.
>> Keiada Holmes, Spaulding Elementary School.
>> Kaywanna Bradley, Spaulding Middle School.
>> Jennifer Tiller, St. John’s Elementary School.
>> Lisa-Ann Todd Edwards, Thornwell School for the Arts.
>> Susan Murphy, Washington Street Elementary School.
>> Colleen Sullivan, West Hartsville Elementary School.
