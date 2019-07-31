HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Kalmia Gardens of Coker University wrapped up another Week in the Wild educational series for children on July 19.
The annual series offers three weeks of outdoors experience to young people. Week one is for rising first- and second-graders. Rising third- and fourth-graders participate in week two. And the final week is for rising fifth- and sixth-grade students, said Dan Hill, assistant director of Kalmia Gardens of Coker University.
Week in the Wild began as an annual event in the 1990s. Hill has served as director of the program for 13 years. Sada Garcia, a Coker education major, assisted with the camp this year.
Children learn about the ecosystem and wildlife in the gardens through the program and about being good stewards of the environment.
The camp features outdoor activities such as nature walks, arts and crafts, learning about recycling, looking at insects, talking about the water cycle and playing a water cycle game, and locating the Kalmia on the map.
On July 18 during the last week of the camp season, campers went on a fishing excursion to the gardens’ pond using nets and participated in an exercise called H2O Olympics in which they learned about the properties of water.
The children also got a chance to observe up close some of the exhibits on display in the Joslin Education Center at the gardens.
The camp is designed to offer a fun way to learn about nature.
“It’s all about having fun; that’s the main thing,” Hill said.