Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Program Registration: Today to Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The library will be holding registration for Toddler and Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays, Bilingual Storytimes on Tuesday evenings, Tween Programs on Wednesdays, Baby Storytimes on Thursdays, Afterschool Programs on Thursdays, Fine Arts Friday on Fridays, Bookworms Book Club once a month on Tuesday, Middle Grade Book Club once a month on Mondays, Monday Library Lab on Mondays, and Sunday Family Movies on Sundays. Registration is required, and space is limited for some programs. Daycare centers may call for a separate appointment for Preschool Storytime. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
OWLS Early Bird Water Aerobics: 8:15 a.m. today and Friday at Fitness Forum, 120 E. Elm St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 60 minutes. Registration is $39 a month to be paid to Fitness Forum. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Blithe Spirit Auditions: 7:30 p.m. today at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. Auditions for Blithe Spirit will be held. Ages 16 and up are welcome for this production. All young people under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Please bring a non-returnable head shot if available (does not have to be a professional photograph); all other audition materials will be provided. Registration begins 30 minutes prior to audition time.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Joey Gase Meet & Greet: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at Agri Supply, 1918 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Agri Supply will be hosting a meet and greet with Joey Gase, with the chance for an autograph and a drawing to win pit passes and race tickets. There will also be free food and giveaways. For more information, call 843-662-2690.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Tech Talk PM: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Get a 30 minute appointment to help with various technology questions, including tablet use, reading system, smart phones, and safety and security for devices. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-413-7074.
Darlington Car Hauler Parade & Fest: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. There will be entertainment, live music, a KidsZone, and a GameTruck that can accommodate up to 16 players at one time. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Fans will also have the chance to view the NASCAR transporters before they leave the Florence Center and make the 12 mile trek to RaceFest on Darlington Square. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit florencecenter.com or darlingtoncarhaulerparade.com.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Racefest Party: 7 p.m. Thursday at 1 Public Square, Darlington. Lil’ Rusty will be performing. For more information, visit buildupdarlington.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
After Five: 5:30 p.m. Friday on S. Dargan between Evans and Cheves Streets, Florence. BOUNCE! Will be performing. This concert is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase with tickets. For more information, visit florencedowntown.com.
Bringing Downtown Alive Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday on Liberty Lane and the first block of Pearl Street, Darlington. The Bonding Company will be performing. This concert is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, email info@buildupdarlington.org or call 843-398-4000 ext. 103.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
Bogs, Bands, and Swap Meet: 9 a.m. Saturday at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, 2691 Alex Lee Boulevard, Florence. There will be a Chicken Bog Off, a swap meet, and live music. Entrance to the Chicken Bog Off is $15 (tasting is free, but donations are welcome), and a space for the Swap Meet (10x10) is $10. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Florence. For more information or to reserve a space, call 843-669-9961.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Tickets start at $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223.
Bojangles’ Southern 500 Parade: 6 p.m. (parade start 6:15 p.m.) Saturday starting from Pearl Street and Edwards Avenue and ending at the infield at Darlington Raceway, Darlington. This parade will feature Hall of Fame drivers, local and regional queens, marching band, past and current drives, state and local delegation members, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
Sensory Sunday: 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday and Oct. 6 at Chuck E. Cheese’s, 2701 David McLeod Boulevard, Florence. These mornings are geared towards children with autism and other special needs, and include less noise, dimmed lighting, limited appearances, and permission to bring food for dietary restrictions.
NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500: 1 p.m. (gates open) and 6 p.m. (event start) Sunday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Edward McCain will be performing the national anthem. All seats are reserved. Tickets start at $50 for adults, with special pricing for children 12 and under. For more information, visit darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Diabetes and Nutrition Classes: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center, 1592 Freedom Boulevard, Florence. These free classes will provide self-management tools needed to help avoid serious but preventable complications with diabetes. These classes are taught by a certified diabetes instructor and registered dietician. For more information or to register, call 843-674-4525.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Florence Little Theatre Friends Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 1 at Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. There will be discussions of upcoming projects and opportunities to sign up for volunteer work. The mission of the FLT Friends is to promote and support the endeavors of the Florence Little Theatre through fundraising projects and volunteerism. Membership may be obtained at any meeting; annual dues are $20.
