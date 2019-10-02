Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Amazers Corn Maze: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to Nov. 3 at McLeod Farms, Highway 151 South, McBee. Participants will be quizzed on their favorite heroes and villains as they move through the corn maze. 50% of ticket sales will go to the McLeod Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit macspride.com.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. today at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The pups of Paw Patrol will share lessons about citizenship, social skills, and problem solving. Tickets start at $20; VIP packages are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit florencecenter.com.
Mornings at the Museum: 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. This interactive program is for children ages 3-5 and their accompanying adult. First Wednesday programs will feature history-related topics. Third Wednesday programs will feature visual arts related topics. Each program will include a gallery visit, story time, and hands-on studio activity. Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/mornings-at-the-museum.
Tweens Program: 3:30 p.m. today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The programs, offered for children in 3rd through 5th grade, consist of movies, stories, crafts and guest speakers and will last 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Wine Down Wednesday: 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Lake City Visitor’s Center, 110 E. Main St., Lake City. This will be a time to network and meet new people in the Lake City community. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres from Piggybacks BBQ and Catfish will be served.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Dreamgirls Auditions: 7 p.m. today in the main lobby at Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. Registration begins 30 minutes prior to audition times. Auditions are open to ages 16 and up; all individuals under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Please bring a non-returnable head shot if available. For more information, call 843-662-3731.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Swamp Fox Quilters Guild Monthly Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., Florence. The guild’s purpose is to educate the membership and community in the art of quilting. New members and visitors are welcome. Annual membership dues are $15. For more information, visit swampfoxquilters.com.
Baby Storytimes: 10 a.m. (non-walkers) and 11 a.m. (walkers) Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for babies up to 23 months old. The programs will be divided into two groups, walkers and non-walkers. An adult caregiver will need to stay with the baby during the fifteen minute program. The program will consist of music, finger plays, and stories appropriate for these age groups. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Aquatic Landscapes: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Horticulturalist Maxine Marvosa will teach about aquatic landscapes and the landscaping and planting opportunities they provide. Registration is $10 per person. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Senior Citizen Carnival: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Ragsdale Old Building, 245 S. Church St., Lake City. This will be a day of fun and festivities for senior citizens. There will be informational speakers, carnival-style games, bingo, door prizes, refreshments, and more. This event is open to individuals ages 50 and older.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Fall Golf Classic: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Traces Golf Club, 4322 Southborough Road, Florence. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. with a tee off at noon. There will be a $25,000 cash prize shoot out contest with 4 participants chosen at random. For more information or to register, call 843-665-0515.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Protein Prep: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will learn proper preparation of proteins for cooking, including selecting, cleaning, and cutting. Jason Houser of Inn at Crossroads will lead this class. Registration is $30 per person. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Afterschool Programs: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children in grades 5K to 2nd grade are invited for a variety of activities including crafts, stories, movies and guest speakers. The program lasts 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
The Crucible: 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Watson Theater at Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville. Coker students and faculty will be performing this classic play. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for non-Coker students, and free for students with Coker ID.
Rosette: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Francis Marion University, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Rosette, a Richmond, VA based string quartet, will be performing. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/finearts.
All Seasons Healing Hearts Camp: Friday registration deadline. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (volunteer training), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 (camp), and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 (camp) at Narrow Way Nature Center, 1248 Windfall Farm Lane, Hartsville. This is a special day camp for children ages 5 to 18 and their families who have experienced loss or are grieving. Participants will have the chance to come tougher, share their loss, and heal. Registration is $25 per participant for the weekend, with a maximum fee of $75 if multiple members of the household are attending. For more information, call 843-917-0495.
Pee Dee Plant & Flower Festival: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. This festival will feature the area’s largest selection of pumpkins, mums, and plants for fall planting. Master Gardeners will be available to answer planting questions and local food vendors will be on site. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Fine Arts Friday: 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in 5k to third grade. Children will be working with a variety of art forms. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Greater Pee Dee State Fair: 4 p.m. (Monday to Friday) and 1 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) Friday to Oct. 13 at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. This fair will feature rides for all ages, live entertainment, games, animal attractions, and food. General admission is $7 (children 2 and under enter free), with $20 pre-sale Megapass available (unlimited rides, valid for only one day, must be purchases prior to Sept. 3). Ride tickets are $25 for an unlimited ride pass or $1 for individual tickets. For more information, visit florencefair.com.
Annual Festivities: 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at Pee Dee United Elks Ledge 1679, 836 Timmonsville Highway, Darlington. Friday’s events will feature a Meet-and-Greet at 4 p.m. and a Bourbon Street Disco at 9 p.m. Saturday’s events will feature the annual parade and cookout from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the annual dance from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. WPDE News 15’s Tonya Brown will serve as Grand Marshal for the parade. For more information, call Ronald Travis at 843-453-4144 or Elaine Reed at 843-307-7086.
Fiesta Friday: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on Sauls Street, Lake City. This event includes music, food, dancing, vendors, and a kids zone. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
Pamplico Cypress Festival: 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Pamplico. This year’s festivities will include live performances (dance, music, gymnastics, and magic), amusement park rides, food vendors, crafts vendors, car and motorcycle shows, and a talent show. For more information, visit townofpamplico.com.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
The Vicious Hillbilly, or Dating in the Deep South: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. Dr. Dawn Larson will perform this show that uses original songs and stick figures to tell the story of an online dating journey. Admission is free. For more information, call 843-661-4444.
American Revolution Symposium: Saturday at the SC Archives & History Center, 8301 Parklane Road, Columbia. The theme will be “State of Rebellion: South Carolina’s Place in the American Revolution.” Talks will focus on South Carolina as a site of major, if not pivotal, war activities in the American Revolution. Speakers include John Buchanan, Dr. Andrew J. O’Shaughnessy, John Beakes, Mrs. Peggy Picket, Dr. Jim Piecuch, and John Allison. Registration is $65, with $25 for student registration (valid school ID required). For more information or to register, visit scarchivesandhistoryfoundation.org.
Pee Dee Heart Walk: 9 a.m. (registration and activities) and 10 a.m. (walk start) Saturday at 218 W. Evans St., Florence. This is a 5k non-competitive walk to benefit the American Heart Association.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Fest da Ville: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. This will be a day of food, fun, and entertainment. Proceeds will benefit the Hartsville YMCA. For more information, visit facebook.com/festdaville.
Dargan Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Saturdays) and 2 to 7 p.m. (Sundays) Saturday to Oct. 27; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 26 at Dargan Farms, 1301 S. Charleston Road, Darlington. Admission for ages 3 and up is $10 per person.
Paws-N-Pumpkins: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Darlington Animal Shelter, 1701 Adoption Way, Darlington. Activities include dog adoption, bouncy houses, face painting, pumpkin decorating, a DJ, food, and raffles. Microchipping will be available for Darlington County resident dogs for $20. Admission is free, but monetary or pet food donations are welcome.
Sarracenia: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. This will be an elegant lunch event with a silent auction and the chance to view the gardens. Attire is elegant casual. Registration is $45, with options for VIP table reservations available ($350 for a table of six). Proceeds will benefit SC Law Enforcement. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Florence 7 Charity Ride: 10:30 a.m. Saturday starting at Staybridge Inn & Suites, 150 Westpark Dr., Florence. Lunch will be held at BlackJack Harley Davidson. Admission is $15 per rider. Proceeds will benefit Florence 7. For more information, call 704-512-8558 or 843-624-8834.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
SEBGA Concerts: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Darlington Music Hall, 1945 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. There will be socialization and an open mic along with the monthly performer. Admission is $10 for the general public, $7 for members, $5 for students, and free for children under 12. Light snacks and soft drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, visit sebga.org or call 843-373-2003.
K-Night 5K: 7 p.m. Saturday at Hartsville YMCA, 111 E. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. Proceeds will benefit the four K-9 units serving the Hartsville Police Department. Registration is $30. For more information, visit runreg.com/k-night-5k.
Sensory Sunday: 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Chuck E. Cheese’s, 2701 David McLeod Boulevard, Florence. These mornings are geared towards children with autism and other special needs, and include less noise, dimmed lighting, limited appearances, and permission to bring food for dietary restrictions.
Dog Day at the Pool: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Family YMCA, 1700 S. Rutherford Drive, Florence. This dog-only swim will benefit the Florence Family YMCA Annual Campaign. All dogs must show proof of rabies, distemper, and Bordetella vaccines; be spayed or neutered; and must play well with others. While owners may not swim, they may wade into the water to encourage their dogs to play. Registration is $10 per dog in advance or $15 per dog the day of the event. For more information, visit florenceymca.org.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Gospel in the Park: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Pride Park, 630 S. 6th St., Hartsville. Performers will include Monica Lisa Stevenson, Bobby Wilson * Chosen One’s, Ricky McDuffie and the Family, the Sumter Violinaries, and the Amazing Choir Joy.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Monday Library Lab: 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in fourth to sixth grade. Children will learn about a variety of science concepts. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Meet the Authors: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Johnsonville Public Library, 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville. Local authors David Brown and Dianne Poston Owens will be discussing and signing copies of their new books, Only Death: Tragedy in Williamsburg and Gathering: Homespun Essays from Beech Tree Lane. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 843-386-2052.
Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair: Tuesday to Oct. 12 at the Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fairground, 5226 E. Palmetto St., Florence. This event showcases agriculture products, energy equipment, animal health products, and more from the Agriculture and Forestry industry. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ecafair.com.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Toddler and Preschool Storytime: 9:30 a.m. for toddlers, 10:30 a.m. for preschoolers Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children must be two years old to register for the toddler story time, and 3 to 5 years old for preschool story time. The story time will include stories, finger plays, simple crafts and music. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
“As the Page Turns” Book Club: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Johnsonville Public Library, 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville. The book This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel will be discussed. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call Cathy Pruett at 843-386-2052.
Microsoft Word Level 2: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Participants will expand their Microsoft Word skills. They should be basic computer competent and have completed Microsoft Word 2013 Basics. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Bilingual Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The story time, for children ages 2 through 5, will include stories, finger plays and music on a bilingual theme. The story time lasts 30 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.