FLORENCE, S.C. – The Southside Middle School Falcon family joined on July 19 to freshen up the school’s landscaping as part of Pride in Southside, a series of parent-led workdays to renovate the school.
“It’s about community and the community wanting to see our schools improve, and I think that says a lot about our community,” said Stephanie Rawlinson, a parent of a Southside Middle School seventh-grader and volunteer with the group.
Approximately 35 parents, students and Southside Middle faculty and staff took part in the first of three workdays. The projects, hosted by parents and Keep Florence Beautiful, range from landscaping to renovating the teachers’ lounge. Several businesses have offered help with various projects, including Taylor Garden Shop, Forest Lake Greenhouses, Jebaily Law Firm, Evening Shade and The Granite Store.
Shand Josey, who is starting her first year as principal of Southside Middle School, said that in early June she reached out to a small group of parents she knew and discussed ideas she had for the school and projects that could be done. Josey said the parents took the ideas and ran with them, getting more parent volunteers and community support from local businesses.
“Just watching the parents get involved, they want a quality facility for their children, and they want an outstanding education for their children,” Josey said. “A lot of these parents are Southside alumni, and they are excited to watch their children come into the building they went to middle school in.”
Rawlinson said when the parents began reaching out to community members and other parents, they were very willing to help with the projects.
“You know I have been so pleased with how this community has come together for this,” Rawlinson said. “It’s been amazing. All we’ve had to do is ask, and I think this community was looking for something positive.”
Some future Falcons also took part in the landscaping work Friday.
Katherine Putnam, a rising seventh-grade student at Southside Middle, said she decided to volunteer after her parents asked if she would be interested in helping.
“I decided to help the school and get it all polished and shiny because we need a little bit of improvement because it would look so much better if we just put some more work into it,” Putnam said.
In addition to the projects led by parents, the district has worked on some projects in the school, such as painting the foyer, main office, the hallways and 28 classrooms.
The district also partnered with the Department of Transportation to repave the parking lot and rework the car lines, Josey said. The new car line will be safer and more efficient during pickup and drop-off times. She also said the new car line will help prevent traffic backups. Before the school year begins, the school will post a video to its website on how the new car line will work for parents.
Another Pride in Southside workday was held on July 24. The group focused on fixing up the teachers’ lounge, cleaning the building and working on other inside projects. The final workday will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information about Pride in Southside, contact Rawlinson at 843-229-1551 or stephanierawlinson@gmail.com.